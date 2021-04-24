Resident Evil Village Newegg Deal Knocks Off $10 At Launch

Resident Evil Village is out in just a few weeks, and the Xbox version supports Smart Delivery for a free next-gen upgrade on Xbox Series X|S. If you want to save some cash on the digital version, Newegg has a deal for $10 off at launch, so you can get chased around by the very tall vampire lady for even less cash.

To take advantage of the Newegg deal, all you have to do is order the digital version of Resident Evil Village and enter the promo code EMCEUSU34 when given the option during checkout. This will automatically drop your total down to $50 before tax, and the game will be sent digitally so you can play at launch.

The Smart Delivery system means you don't have to worry about picking the "right" Xbox edition. If you have the Xbox One, that version will be installed when you download it. If you have the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, that version will be installed, instead.

Resident Evil Village stars Ethan Winters, who previously starred in Resident Evil 7. Series mainstay Chris Redfield will also play a major role, and antagonist Lady Dimitrescu has become quite the meme with her very tall frame and the internet's tendency to get a little too excited.

In addition to the main Resident Evil Village game, your purchase also includes the multiplayer spin-off Resident Evil Re:Verse. It certainly looks quite a bit different from the main game, but for the price of free, it's tough to beat.