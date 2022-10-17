Resident Evil Showcase Coming October 20

It's the spooky season, which means it's the perfect time for updates on one of the biggest horror franchises in gaming. Capcom has announced that there will be a Resident Evil showcase on Thursday, October 20 at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT.

The next Resident Evil Showcase begins October 20th at 3:00 PM PDT / 6 PM EDT / 11 PM BST!

Featuring Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and Resident Evil 4, everyone is welcome to co-stream the event!

🌿 https://t.co/hqujZb66JQ pic.twitter.com/7Irt58LRpC — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) October 17, 2022

While we don't know a ton about the showcase, we do know it'll feature updates on the two biggest RE projects currently in development, the Resident Evil 4 remake and the upcoming Resident Evil Village Gold Edition.

That new edition of Village will include several pieces of DLC, which will add a third-person mode to its campaign, as well as several new characters to its Mercenaries mode. Those new characters include Chris Redfield, the mechanically-minded Karl Heisenberg, and the towering Lady Dimitrescu. Additionally, the Winters' Expansion DLC will continue the story of Village through the perspective of Ethan's daughter Rose Winters.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is the bigger-ticket item here, as we still know comparatively little about it. Capcom has previously confirmed that it will be a "re-imagining" of the classic action game, and that it will be comparable to the recent Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes. Still no word on a Code Veronica remake, though we can certainly hope.