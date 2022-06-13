Resident Evil PS5/Xbox Series X Upgrades Could Be Releasing Imminently

It looks like one of the surprise announcements for today's Capcom Showcase may have come to light ahead of time. It's been discovered on social media that Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake are now listed with the Series X|S logo, suggesting current-gen upgrades are on the way and could be released today or soon. Resident Evil 7 has also been spotted with the Series X|S logo.

In no way is this confirmation of anything, and GameSpot's own search in the Xbox Store did not show the same results that can be seen below (though there could be many reasons for that). In any event, we'll find out what's going on--or not--soon, as the Capcom Showcase begins at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET.

Seems like the Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake next Gen upgrades are already up on Xbox. Looks like we’re getting a shadow drop tonight! pic.twitter.com/P4cD8ZdpQF — Umar Bastra (@SaveTheQueenIX) June 13, 2022

(FYI) Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 showing as enhanced for #Xbox Series X|S! pic.twitter.com/tClXuoFQ8i — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84) June 13, 2022

The Capcom Showcase is expected to contain new details on already announced titles, so current-gen upgrades for newer Resident Evil titles would fit the bill. What's more, Capcom previously said these upgrades were coming, so it was only a matter of time.

So far, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 Remake and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be featured during the event, but other titles like Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil Village VR, and Pragmata could appear as well. There is always the chance of a surprise reveal of a brand-new game as well.

For more, check out GameSpot's breakdown of how to watch the Capcom Showcase and what to expect. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more as the event unfolds.