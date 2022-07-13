Resident Evil-Inspired Horror Game You Will Die Here Tonight Announced

Indie studio Spiral Bound Interactive has announced its first game, You Will Die Here Tonight, a survival-horror game heavily inspired by the original Resident Evil. In You Will Die Here Tonight, players are tasked with guiding six members of the Aries Division through a mansion filled with danger in a top-down view.

In You Will Die Here Tonight, death is a crucial element in-game. When players eventually die, you'll continue the game as another Aries member, picking where they left off and dealing with the choices you made before dying. In true survival-horror fashion, ammo is a sacred item and danger is waiting around every corner--with several twists and turns along the way.

You Will Die Here Tonight will feature a retro-Inspired look alongside a '90s-inspired 3D battle system. You will also be able to explore an abandoned mansion while discovering the truth of what's unraveling around them. At a moment's notice, the game could change from a top-down angle to a first-person arcade shooter where you'll be forced to fight for your life.

There'll be six playable characters in-game, and all of them will have a unique set of skills and personalities that'll determine how they handle certain situations.

You Will Die Here Tonight doesn't have a release date but is projected to come later this year on PC, and you can wishlist now on Steam.