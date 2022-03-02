Resident Evil 2 And 3 Remakes, Resident Evil 7 Coming To PS5 And Xbox Series X|S

Capcom has announced that both Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, along with Resident Evil 7, are coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year. While no specific release date was revealed, Capcom confirmed that these updated versions will have visual enhancements.

Furthermore, those who already own the games on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One are eligible for free digital upgrades to the new versions. As for the games on PC, free upgrade patches will also be released for it when the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions launch. It's unknown whether this will be a digital-only release, as Capcom did not specify.

Capcom most recently released a VR version of Resident Evil 4, and there is a rumor of a Resident Evil 4 remake as well. The company also teased upcoming Resident Evil news last month, sparking some speculation about a new game announcement or Resident Evil Village DLC. However, the reveal ended up being just an announcement of an online Resident Evil museum where players could learn more about games in the series.

Resident Evil has seen a resurgence over the past few years, with all three titles reviewing and selling well. In GameSpot's Resident Evil 2 remake review, Alessandro Fillari said, "Resident Evil 2 is not only a stellar remake of the original, but it's also simply a strong horror game that delivers anxiety-inducing and grotesque situations, topping some of the series' finest entries."