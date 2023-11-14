Remnant 2: The Awakened King - One True King Boss And Alternate Kill Guide

Remnant 2 is filled with tense action and brutal boss fights. The first DLC offering, The Awakened King, is no different, as you'll have to put an end to a mad lord. Our guide discusses how to beat the One True King in Remnant 2. We also talk about weapon rewards, such as the Monarch for the normal kill and the Wrathbringer for the alternate kill. Lastly, please be reminded that this article contains spoilers.

How to beat the One True King in Remnant 2

To beat the One True King in Remnant 2's The Awakened King DLC, you need to be mindful of his vicious melee strikes, deadly flame breath, and self-healing mechanic. However, before we discuss the encounter itself, we urge you to check our Nimue decisions/rewards guide. That's because you're given several options on how to deal with the goddess Nimue and the mad monarch himself. Your decisions regarding Nimue, as well as when you fight the boss, lead to specific rewards.

Take note that the normal kill method rewards you with the Monarch weapon. The alternate kill method, meanwhile, requires a couple of unique items, though you'll receive the Wrathbringer weapon for your efforts.

One True King boss abilities

The Remnant 2 One True King boss transports you to a separate throne room once the fight begins. This foe has several devastating abilities:

Teleport - The One True King frequently teleports around his throne room, so be ready to switch your aim.

- The One True King frequently teleports around his throne room, so be ready to switch your aim. Melee Crush - The boss will attempt to smash you up to two times using his club. The attack animation is fairly slow, so you can dodge-roll to avoid it.

- The boss will attempt to smash you up to two times using his club. The attack animation is fairly slow, so you can dodge-roll to avoid it. Ground Pound - The boss will use his giant mallet to strike the ground, causing a shockwave to emanate outward. This will stagger your character, and you need to roll to regain control of them. When below 50% HP, this ability is also used in conjunction with other moves, including a double strike that causes eruptions to burst outward.

- The boss will use his giant mallet to strike the ground, causing a shockwave to emanate outward. This will stagger your character, and you need to roll to regain control of them. When below 50% HP, this ability is also used in conjunction with other moves, including a double strike that causes eruptions to burst outward. Flame Breath - He'll breathe fire at your location, continuously tracking you as you move around for several seconds.

- He'll breathe fire at your location, continuously tracking you as you move around for several seconds. Shatterstorm - A golden glow will surround the boss. The aura will pull you in, followed by a tremendous explosion. You need to keep rolling away from your foe.

- A golden glow will surround the boss. The aura will pull you in, followed by a tremendous explosion. You need to keep rolling away from your foe. Dran Summon and Healing - The boss will float in mid-air and become temporarily impervious to all damage. He'll then spawn a dozen Dran villagers. You need to kill them within a short span of time as, otherwise, he'll restore a percentage of his HP based on the health of the Dran mobs that have survived. Likewise, several pillars of flame will erupt from the ground, so try to stay on the move.

Thankfully, the boss' attacks are easily telegraphed. There are also pillars in the throne room that will block some of the hits, though it's usually better to judge roll out of the way. He can also get temporarily stunned if you deal enough damage (not just when his weapon breaks). Likewise, make sure you're able to eliminate all the summoned mobs to prevent the boss from restoring too much of his HP. Lastly, the boss weak spot is the dark void that represents his face, though it's a bit tricky to hit.

Gallery The One True King gets temporarily stunned if you deal enough damage (left). However, you need to stay on the move, especially once his Shatterstorm pulls you in (right).

Best archetypes/classes and weapons to use against the One True King

We battled the Remnant 2 One True King boss several times while trying to see different outcomes/rewards. We feel that the Engineer class is a great option since its turret can shoot the boss and the Dran mobs. As for the starting classes, the Medic and Handler are quite decent for solo players. The former offers unrivaled healing, while the latter has a dog companion that can regenerate your HP and even revive you if you're downed.

As for weapons, the Enigma was our top choice, thanks to its Chaos Driver mod. With it, we just shot several rods that consistently damaged the boss, as we attempted to avoid his attacks. Moreover, the gun's default firing mod already causes a chain lightning effect. It's a great way to damage the boss and his melee weapon, as well as the dozens of adds that appear.

You need to take out all or most of the Dran mobs. Otherwise, the boss will replenish a portion of his health.

Normal kill: Agony Spike material and Monarch weapon

If you manage to defeat the One True King boss normally, you'll receive the Agony Spike material. You can exchange this in Ward 13 to receive the Remnant 2 Monarch long gun. It has the following characteristics:

Unique mod: Chain of Command - Activate Harpoon Mode to mark a target, causing primary fire to become homing rounds that deal 15% reduced damage; enemies hit by homing rounds build Influence. Once Influence is full, Monarch automatically reloads and triggers a shockwave. The wielder gains 20% increased damage and infinite ammo reserves. The effect lasts 20 seconds.

Damage: 12

RPS: 10.5

Magazine: 60/240

Crit chance: 10%

Weak spot damage bonus: 105%

Long story short: The Monarch in Remnant 2 is a full-auto shredder. Although each bullet doesn't do a lot of damage, the idea is to activate its Harpoon Mode so you can build Influence asap. In doing so, you'll trigger the boosted damage and unlimited ammo buff, which is great when you're mowing down numerous targets.

Gallery The Monarch (left) can easily shred enemy hordes (right).

Alternate kill: Tormentor's Pommel material and Wrathbringer weapon

The Remnant 2 One True King boss alternate kill method requires you to equip two out of three unique items before you decide to fight him. These tend to be related to the One True King's history and background as well:

One True King's Sigil - This is tied to the Faerin or Faelin boss fight if you start a Losomn run in the Beatific Palace. The goal is to defeat one boss, then return to that person's counterpart to receive a sigil. Do another run, beat the other opponent, and claim the sigil from their counterpart. When you visit Nimue in the regular Losomn zone, you can obtain the One True King's Sigil.

- This is tied to the if you start a Losomn run in the Beatific Palace. The goal is to defeat one boss, then return to that person's counterpart to receive a sigil. Do another run, beat the other opponent, and claim the sigil from their counterpart. When you visit Nimue in the regular Losomn zone, you can obtain the One True King's Sigil. Assassin's Dagger - This is related to the "Who Is Guilty?" investigation in the Council Chamber in Losomn. You'll find the Assassin's Dagger quest item at the back of the throne. However, instead of using it to complete the side quest involving the councilors, you must hand it over to Nimue instead. You'll then receive weapon variant of the Assassin's Dagger.

- This is related to the in the Council Chamber in Losomn. You'll find the Assassin's Dagger quest item at the back of the throne. However, instead of using it to complete the side quest involving the councilors, you must hand it over to Nimue instead. You'll then receive weapon variant of the Assassin's Dagger. Crown of the Red Prince - Following the above and assuming you already have the Assassin's Dagger, you'll need to defeat the Red Prince, a boss in the Gilded Chamber dungeon in Losomn. You must land the final blow with a hit from the Assassin's Dagger. As such, you must avoid other types of damage (i.e. turrets, minions, or damage-over-time effects) when the boss' health is very low. If you do it right, you'll acquire the Crown of the Red Prince.

The One True King will be very ticked off if you equip certain items that remind him of his fall.

As you can see, the above items will take you a while to obtain, especially due to multiple Adventure Mode reruns. Once you have at least two of the above, make sure you have them equipped when you talk to the One True King. Upon selecting a response with a crossed swords icon (i.e. initiate combat), the One True King will remark that you'll be punished for your insolence for daring to wear such items. Take him out as you normally would to receive the Tormentor's Pommel material.

Note that we initially tried wearing only a single required item (i.e. Crown of the Red Prince), but we still ended up with the Agony Spike. However, when we equipped at least two (i.e. Crown of the Red Prince and One True King's Sigil), that's when we received the Tormentor's Pommel. Likewise, we did equip all three items in another attempt, though we still got the Tormentor's Pommel for our troubles.

The Wrathbringer's hits become stronger the more you take damage.

In any case, the Remnant 2 One True King alternate kill nets you the Wrathbringer melee weapon, which has the following characteristics:

Unique mod: Awakening - Incoming damage grants the Awakening buff, increasing melee damage by 5% per stack for 10 seconds; maximum of 10 stacks.

Damage: 101

Crit chance: 6%

Weak spot modifier: 85%

Stagger modifier: 80%

Note that the Wrathbringer's melee boost also works on self-inflicted damage, such as the bleeding debuff from the Atonement Fold ring sold by Leywise the Scribe. As such, the boost should have 100% uptime, though you still need to be mindful of your character's health.

In any case, that's everything you need to know about the Remnant 2 One True King boss fight, alternate kill, and rewards. Don't forget that there are also several outcomes and rewards depending on how you deal with Nimue in the Awakened King DLC.