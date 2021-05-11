Red Dead Online Weekly Update Makes The West A Seller's Market For Traders

RE Village Walkthrough Destiny 2 Patch Notes 3.2.0 WoW Community Unpleased PlayStation Days Of Play Final Fantasy VIII Gets Metal Cover Fortnite Teen Titans Beast Boy

Sell your goods as fast as you can for big profits this week in Red Dead Online.

It's Tuesday, and yet another weekly update for Red Dead Online has rolled out. Each week one role or activity gets a set of bonuses and rewards linked to it, and this time around the game's enterprising Traders are the select bunch. Additionally, players will find that rooting out lawlessness earns them some extra cash this week when they take on bandit hideouts or participate in Trade Route Free Roam events.

All the bonuses, rewards, and discounts available this week in Red Dead Online have been outlined in a blog post from Rockstar Games.

Bonuses For Traders

No Caption Provided

For any Traders in Red Dead Online, the Wild West has become a seller's market. Whether they're moving their cargo locally or taking a risk and delivering it long-distance, Traders will earn twice as much cash as they normally would. Additionally, any completed sale will also earn players an offer for 40% off any novice or promising Trader item or camp dog.

Likewise, any Traders that take up arms for their peers and compete in Trade Route Free Roam Events will earn double the usual Character and Role XP.

If you're not a Trader yet and aspire to deal in all kinds of animal products, now is the time to join in. A butcher's table, the camp accessory needed to become a Trader, is currently discounted by five gold bars.

More XP For Clearing Gang Hideouts

No Caption Provided

You don't have to be a Trader to earn a bit more XP for taking out some bandits. Anyone who clears out a gang hideout will earn double the usual XP for the next week.

Free Treasure

Players in need of some quick cash can almost always take out a treasure map and go hunting for gold. This week, a map can quickly be earned by purchasing any pamphlet from a Fence. After getting your pamphlet, the map will be added to your account within three days. Don't worry about the prohibitive price of pamphlets either, because all non-role pamphlets are discounted by 30% as well.

Discounts For Everyone

This week's offers and discounts apply to player camps and Trader role items. If you're in the market for a new tent, camp theme, or even a hunting wagon, now's the time to pick one up.

No Caption Provided

