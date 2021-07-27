Red Dead Online Update Introduces New Heist, Discounts On Camp Dogs And More

Red Dead Online's second "opportunity," or heist, has arrived much sooner than expected, landing in the game today alongside other new Blood Money content and the usual fare of discounts. Besides a suite of weapons and Old West getups, players can even purchase a furry friend for their camp for much less than usual.

Today's updates can be found on the Rockstar Newswire, but we've detailed them down below for you.

Steal The Ember Of The East

Red Dead Online's newest heist has players going after a valuable flawless ruby, the Ember of the East. The gem is being kept somewhere in Annesburg, but to find out where, players will have to collect enough Capitale, Blood Money's new currency, to take on the mission. The Ember of the East marks the second of three opportunity missions that Rockstar has announced. It's not clear when the third will be added to the game or if more will be released afterward.

Players that manage to steal the jewel before August 2 will receive a reward for a free off-hand holster. Desperados who finish the heist on its highest difficulty on the other hand will be able to purchase the Annesburg Cap from Madam Nazar.

A New Contract For The Taking

Starting today, players can now tackle an extra Blood Money contract in Red Dead Online. Contracts, as opposed to the game's Crimes, are multi-part free roam missions. The game's newest contract, The Dockside Contract, takes place in Saint Denis, and gives players the opportunity to earn some extra Capitale.

Same Some Cash And Gold

As usual, Red Dead Online players can take advantage of a slew of discounts and rewards this week. There is also a full discount on moving camp, so players can haul their belongings across the west for no charge. Similarly, any player trying to get into the business of animal pelts can purchase a butcher table at a discount of five gold bars.

You can find a list of other discounts being offered this week down below: