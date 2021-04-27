Razer's Orochi V2 Gaming Mouse Can Last Nearly A Thousand Hours On A Single Charge

Razer has announced the latest version of its mobile-focused gaming mouse, the Orochi V2. The standout feature of the small mouse is Razer's claim of over 950 hours of use on a single AAA battery, which could make this a vital companion when travelling for work or play. Coupled with an upgrade to Razer's HyperSpeed wireless technology, the latest mechanical switches from the company, and a familiar, unassuming design, and you've got a lot of pointer action for just $70.

Razer Orochi V2 Mouse $70 ($90 for custom designs) The Orochi V2 doesn't look too different from the original, which launched almost a decade ago. The symmetrical, right-handed design is sleek and unassuming, while a weight less than 60g makes it light enough to pop in a backpack or pocket for on the go. The joy of the Orochi is that it functions just as well for productivity as it does for gaming, with six programmable buttons and the ability to connect over its HyperSpeed-enabled 2.4Ghz signal (to an included dongle) or Bluetooth, letting you effortlessly swap between connections, too. See at Razer See at Amazon

The 5G sensor enables up to 18,000 DPI with a 99.4% accuracy rating, while the PTFE feet will keep motion feeling smooth on almost any surface. Razer also offers the flexibility of using either a single AA or AAA battery to power the Orochi V2, with 450 hours of battery life using HyperSpeed and up to 950 hours over Bluetooth.

The Razer Orochi V2 is available now on Razer's website and various retailers. The mouse comes in either black or white and starts at $70, with a range of over 100 custom designs increasing the price to $90. If it's a little too small or you're looking for a mouse with a specific grip type, make sure to check out our best gaming mouse list and pair that with an exceptional keyboard, too.