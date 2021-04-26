Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Trailer Reveals New Protagonist, Rivet

The latest trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart finally reveals the identity of that mysterious lady Lombax that Insomniac has been teasing from the game's first announcement. Her name is Rivet, and she appears to be the resident of an alternate dimension.

The trailer shows Emperor Nefarious opening a rift to a dimension where he "always wins." That's apparently where Rivet hails from, and she meets up with Clank and carries him along just like his regular companion. From there we get a ton of gameplay showing both Ratchet and Clank controlling very simiarly as they explore some massive (and very pretty) environments.

According to an accompanying PlayStation Blog post, the Nefarious dimension is all about hunting down organic life. That leads to new locations like Nefarious City, plus reimagined Nefarious-ized versions of planets from other games like Sargasso and Torren IV.

The blog also took the wraps off of the cosmetic skins coming in the Digital Deluxe upgrade, which includes suits for both Ratchet and Rivet. Those are the Imperial, Scavenger, Android, Rebel, and Hacker suits, along with a bunch of other extras. For more details, check out our preorder guide.

Finally, Sony and Insomniac announced that a Ratchet-focused State of Play presentation is coming this Thursday, April 29 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET. The companies promised the presentation will include 15 new minutes of gameplay.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a PS5 exclusive at launch, as the system's SSD appears to be behind the impressive dimension-swapping mechanic.