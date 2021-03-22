Katana Gaming Chair Last Of Us Show Changes Story Breath Of The Wild Mod In Beta Justice League Differences Resident Evil Village PC System Requirements Xbox Game Pass Games

Rainbow Six Siege Sets Player Record After Free Weekend And New Season

Ubisoft's team-based tactical shooter continues to grow, six years after release.

Thanks in part to its latest free weekend and the launch of new content, Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege has set a new peak concurrent user record on Steam. According to Steam Charts, the team-based tactical shooter nearly hit 200,000 concurrent users for the first time, eclipsing the game's previous record of 198,500 in March 2020.

Data from Steam Charts (via Esports Observer) says Siege reached a new peak concurrent record of 199,830 for its new lifetime peak. It seems it will only be a matter of time before the game crosses the 200,000 threshold.

Siege has been one of the biggest comeback stories in gaming this generation. The game launched in 2015 and hit a record of around 40,000 concurrent players back then. As these latest numbers demonstrate, the game continues to grow, even years after release.

Siege's newest season, Crimson Heist, started on March 17. The season introduces a new version of the Border map with quality-of-life improvements, adding a balcony and some other changes to help better fit the modern state of the game. A new GONNE-6 secondary weapon fires an explosive projectile that can destroy bulletproof gadget.

The next game in the Rainbow Six series was announced as Rainbow Six Quarantine, but Ubisoft has confirmed it will change the name in part due to the global health crisis. A title for the rebrand, Parasite, leaked, but it's not the real name.

