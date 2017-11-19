  1. Let's Play Resident Evil 7 Part 2 - Resident Kinevil
  2. The Incredibles II - Official Teaser Trailer
  3. Destiny 2 Xur Exotics Guide (November 17)
  4. The History of Black Friday
  5. GameSpot's 72 Hour Extra Life Marathon - Team United States
  6. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Microtransactions Removed (Temporarily)! - GS News Roundup
  7. Call Of Duty: The Highs And Lows - Reboot 18.5
  8. L.A. Noire On Switch Video Review
  9. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Movie - Every Cutscene
  10. GS News Update: New Ghost Recon: Wildlands Update For Ghost War Out Now
  11. Doctor Who Christmas - Twice Upon A Time Sneak Peek
  12. Ghost Recon Wildlands: Ghost War - Interference Update Trailer
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Feature Article

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation White Noise Operators And Map Details Revealed

  • Feature
1 Comments

Three deadly new Operators and a beautiful new map.

by on

Rainbow Six Siege's Pro Finals are well underway, and with them comes new details about the latest expansion for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One game. We got our hands on Operation White Noise and tried its new operators and its beautiful new map, Mok Myeok Tower, and you can see all the new gameplay footage in our video above. We're still waiting on a release date, but technical test servers for Operation White Noise go live on November 20.

We knew Operation White Noise was bringing a "high-tech communications tower" in Seoul to the game, but now we got to check out this beautiful new level for ourselves. It's a three level map where defenders get the bottom two floors and attackers get the top two floors plus exterior, providing lots of opportunity for vertical gunfights. The interior space puts both teams on even footing.

The first of the three new operators, Dokkaebi, is focused on hacking cameras and opponents' cell phones, which is a major game changer for attackers. The other attacker, Zofia, fires concussion and impact grenades at range, allowing her to play a key support role. The third Operator, defender Vigil, has an ability that renders him invisible to drones and cameras, a good counterpoint to Dokkaebi.

No Caption Provided
Gallery image 1Gallery image 2Gallery image 3Gallery image 4Gallery image 5Gallery image 6Gallery image 7Gallery image 8Gallery image 9Gallery image 10Gallery image 11Gallery image 12Gallery image 13Gallery image 14Gallery image 15Gallery image 16Gallery image 17Gallery image 18Gallery image 19Gallery image 20Gallery image 21

Rainbow Six Siege's free weekend ends today on PS4 for PS Plus subscribers and on Xbox One owners with a Xbox Live Gold membership. You can also pick up the game at a 60% discount until November 27. Players who purchase the game after the free weekend will be able to carry their progress over to the full title. Many retailers are also offering discounts on Rainbow Six Siege as part of their Black Friday sales; Walmart will have the title for $19, while the Gold Year 2 Edition will be $25 at Best Buy.

Filed under:
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
PC
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
    • View Comments (1)
    patfaller

    Patrick Faller

    Gamespot News Writer, still mentally playing my first NES...
    Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

    Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

    First Released
    released
    Follow
    Back To Top
    Load Comments

    More News