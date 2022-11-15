Rainbow Six Siege Is Getting A Nier Crossover

Tune in during Rainbow Six Siege's official livestream reveal for Year 7 Season 4 to learn more about the collaboration.

By on

1 Comments

Nier has had a lot of collaborations with a lot of games--and this time, it's crossing over with Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft's tactical shooter will soon be getting a Maverick Nier Replicant bundle in the upcoming Operation Solar Raid update.

The Nier and Rainbow Six Siege collaboration trailer teased what looks to be an aged up version of Nier--also referred to as Brother Nier--from Nier Replicant, holding a gun. Grimoire Weiss also made a cameo, and the trailer description said there will be more Nier content revealed during the Year 7 Season 4 reveal panel.

At the end of the trailer, boots that look like they belong to a Yorha unit show up with the tagline, "A Yorha soldier is approaching… glory to mankind." It's unknown if this character is 2B, but players can expect some sort of Nier Automata inclusion in the crossover.

Memorably, when asked in a Destructoid interview about his stance on future Nier collaborations, Yoko Taro once said, "I, Yoko Taro am a slave to capitalism, so I will do anything as long as I am paid and will do nothing if there’s no money in it."

Ubisoft will reveal Rainbow Six Siege's Year 7 Season 4 on November 21 over on its YouTube channel at 12:30 PM PT / 9:30 PM ET. So far, we know Operation Solar Raid, the official name for Year 7 Season 4, will be getting a new map called Nighthaven Labs. Players can also expect major changes to the ranking system.

