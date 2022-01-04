Rainbow Six Extraction PC Specs Reveal Install Size And Robust Customization Features

Just a couple weeks in front of its January 20 release date, Ubisoft has published the PC specs for Rainbow Six Extraction. The specs include requirements for multiple resolution settings, up to 4K. It does not reveal what frame rate the game will have at each default setting, but does state that the game has an uncapped frame rate by default.

Helpfully, they have detailed what requirements you will need for each quality setting, as well as a list of extra settings and features. The spec sheet is robust and should help any PC owner know how the game will run on their rig. The exact requirements are below:

LOW 1080p

CPU : Intel i5-4460 // AMD Ryzen 3 1200

: Intel i5-4460 // AMD Ryzen 3 1200 GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB // AMD RX 560 4GB

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB // AMD RX 560 4GB RAM : 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

: 8GB (Dual-channel setup) OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit STORAGE: 85GB

HIGH 1080p

CPU : Intel i7-4790 // AMD Ryzen 5 1600

: Intel i7-4790 // AMD Ryzen 5 1600 GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB // AMD RX 580 8GB

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB // AMD RX 580 8GB RAM : 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

: 16GB (Dual-channel setup) OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit STORAGE: 85GB

HIGH 1440p

CPU : Intel i5-8400 // AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

: Intel i5-8400 // AMD Ryzen 5 2600X GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB // AMD RX 5600CT 6GB

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB // AMD RX 5600CT 6GB RAM : 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

: 16GB (Dual-channel setup) OS : Windows 10/11 64-bit

: Windows 10/11 64-bit STORAGE: 85GB

ULTRA 2160p

CPU : Intel i9-9900K // AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

: Intel i9-9900K // AMD Ryzen 7 3700X GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB // AMD RX 6800XT 16GB

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB // AMD RX 6800XT 16GB RAM : 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

: 16GB (Dual-channel setup) OS : Windows 10/11 64-bit

: Windows 10/11 64-bit STORAGE: 85GB (+9GB HD Textures)

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

Uncapped frame rate

Vulkan API support

Multi-Monitor & Widescreen support

NVIDIA DLSS support

NVIDIA Reflex support for low latency gameplay

In-depth customization options

In-game benchmark for performance analysis

Rainbow Six Extraction will release on January 20 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and 5, Amazon Luna, Stadia, and of course PC. It features cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression. The game itself is a supernatural turn for the military shooter franchise. Players will act as operators fighting, and rescuing their teammates from, plant zombies.