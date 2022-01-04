Rainbow Six Extraction PC Specs Reveal Install Size And Robust Customization Features
Running the game on Ultra will require an advanced graphics card and 94 GB of spare room.
Just a couple weeks in front of its January 20 release date, Ubisoft has published the PC specs for Rainbow Six Extraction. The specs include requirements for multiple resolution settings, up to 4K. It does not reveal what frame rate the game will have at each default setting, but does state that the game has an uncapped frame rate by default.
Helpfully, they have detailed what requirements you will need for each quality setting, as well as a list of extra settings and features. The spec sheet is robust and should help any PC owner know how the game will run on their rig. The exact requirements are below:
LOW 1080p
- CPU: Intel i5-4460 // AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB // AMD RX 560 4GB
- RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- STORAGE: 85GB
HIGH 1080p
- CPU: Intel i7-4790 // AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB // AMD RX 580 8GB
- RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- STORAGE: 85GB
HIGH 1440p
- CPU: Intel i5-8400 // AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB // AMD RX 5600CT 6GB
- RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- STORAGE: 85GB
ULTRA 2160p
- CPU: Intel i9-9900K // AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB // AMD RX 6800XT 16GB
- RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- STORAGE: 85GB (+9GB HD Textures)
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
- Uncapped frame rate
- Vulkan API support
- Multi-Monitor & Widescreen support
- NVIDIA DLSS support
- NVIDIA Reflex support for low latency gameplay
- In-depth customization options
- In-game benchmark for performance analysis
Rainbow Six Extraction will release on January 20 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and 5, Amazon Luna, Stadia, and of course PC. It features cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression. The game itself is a supernatural turn for the military shooter franchise. Players will act as operators fighting, and rescuing their teammates from, plant zombies.
