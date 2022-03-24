Rainbow Six, Assassin's Creed, And The Division Mobile Games Are Coming - Report

Ubisoft is developing a Rainbow Six mobile game, according to a report from Tom Henderson for Exputer. This will be Rainbow Six Siege Mobile, the report said, and it's apparently in development at Ubisoft in collaboration with Tencent's WeGame. Mobile games based on Assassin's Creed and The Division are also reportedly in the works, though less information is known about these rumored projects.

The existence of a Tencent game with Ubisoft is no surprise, as Tencent said during its latest earnings report this week that it was working with Ubisoft on multiple new projects. The first of these is expected to launch in 2023.

The Exputer report said the Rainbow Six Siege mobile game will be revealed on April 6. GameSpot will report back with more details as they come to light.

Rainbow Six would be just the latest major franchise to make the jump to mobile, as Call of Duty, FIFA, Madden, Apex Legends, and many others have done before. It's no surprise, as mobile is bigger and more lucrative than the console/PC space. Looking ahead, Rockstar is launching a mobile edition of GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition later this year.

The report went on to say that Tencent will also help Ubisoft bring Assassin's Creed and The Division to mobile through their own new games, which tracks with Tencent's public disclosure that it is working with Ubisoft on multiple titles going forward. No details about these rumored projects are available.

Rainbow Six Siege has been one of Ubisoft's biggest success stories in recent years. After debuting in 2015 to a mixed reaction, the game has been consistently and impressively supported over the years, and it now has more than 70 million players. GameSpot scored the game a rare 10/10 in our Rainbow Six Siege review.