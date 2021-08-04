Tony Hawk Documentary August Game Pass Games Last Of Us TV Show Pokemon Unite Patch Notes Back 4 Blood Beta Apex Season 10 Patch Notes

PUBG's Update 13.1 Is Live Now, Introduces Dramatic Emergency Landings

The new update brings with it exploding planes, a secret room, and map improvements.

By on

Comments

After a maintenance period that ran long due to technical difficulties, the PC version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is back up with a brand new update. The new content includes updates to two of the game's maps, as well as the potential to experience an exciting new crash landing scenario at the beginning of the game.

Update 13.1's biggest shakeup is the "emergency landing" scenario for the Taego map, where the plane that drops players on the battleground has the potential to experience an engine failure, catch fire, and hurtle towards the ground. Players can bail from the burning plane whenever they want, with earlier jumps giving the option to travel further at the start. If players decide not to jump from the crashing plane, they'll begin the match with 50% damage.

Click To Unmute
  1. 7 Reasons to Try Call of Duty Mobile
  2. Genshin Impact - Official Yoimiya Character Teaser: "The Queen Of Summer On Narukami Island"
  3. Marvel's Avengers - Road to Wakanda: Children of T'Chaka
  4. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends - Rivals Update Trailer
  5. Hades, Katamari Damacy Reroll, Skate | Xbox Game Pass Show
  6. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - Luke Gameplay Announcement Trailer
  7. Apex Legends: Emergence Battle Pass Trailer
  8. Street Fighter V Summer Update 2021
  9. Chernobylite - Official PC Launch trailer
  10. Sonic Colors: Ultimate - PC Gameplay
  11. 30 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  12. Scav Karma: Escape From Tarkov's Best Feature Yet

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: PUBG: New State - Official Launch Teaser (46" ver)

Taego has another new addition in the form of a secret loot room that requires a special key to unlock, granting lucky players access to some of the best loot in the game. Classic map Sanhok has also been updated, with the new patch adding more areas of cover on the northwest island's shoreline and temple.

The normal match rotation has been updated, with Paramo rotated out and Karakin now added to the rotation--however players on Twitter who were looking forward to playing in Karakin have complained that it's currently showing up too rarely in the rotation.

For the full details on what's been added in update 13.1, check out the full patch notes here. The update is due to arrive for consoles a little later on August 12.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)