PUBG Mobile Will Feature On A Nascar Race Car In Four Upcoming Races

Nascar fans will soon see a whole new kind of winner, winner, chicken dinner as PUBG Mobile will feature on a Nascar Xfinity Series racer in four upcoming races.

The game's publisher Tencent has announced a new partnership with JR Motorsports that will see the game's official logo and key art emblazoned on the #8 car driven by Josh Berry. The PUBG Mobile car will compete in four upcoming races:

Auto Club Speedway on February 26

Phoenix Raceway on March 12

Circuit of the Americas on March 26

Talladega Superspeedway on April 23

"Mobile gaming has become so popular these days, so it’s great to showcase PUBG Mobile on our No. 8," Berry said in the official release. "As a big gaming fan, I'm excited to be able to represent PUBG Mobile as it celebrates its fourth anniversary."

PUBG Mobile is no stranger to collaborations with well-known brands, with in-game events from the past few months including Jujustu Kaisen, Arcane: A League of Legends Story, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Players who are new to the experience thanks to these events can check out our beginners' tips, as well as our quick look at every PUBG Mobile map.