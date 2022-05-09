PUBG Mobile And Baby Shark Collaboration Teases The Golden Chicken

The popular children's video series is collaborating with the game where you kill others with cookware in order to survive.

By on

Comments

Baby Shark, the popular and catchy YouTube song you've involuntarily heard whether you're a parent or not, is teaming up with PUBG Mobile to deliver exclusive themed unlockable items.

Surprisingly, this is not the the first time PUBG Mobile has crossed over with Baby Shark. A collaboration happened last year, as well, giving players a Baby Shark emote and allowing them to unlock permanent Baby Shark outfits by sharing the in-game emote in creative ways.

Winner winner, chicken dinner
Winner winner, chicken dinner

It's unclear exactly what this new collaboration will involve, but there will be Baby Shark items and the video embedded above teases The Golden Chicken before repeating the phrase, "Winner, winner, chicken dinner," twice.

Alternatively, on the competing battle royale front, Fortnite is currently featuring Marvel's Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch characters and items.

16 Crazy Shark Movies, Ranked By Just How Crazy They Are
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PUBG MOBILE
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Mobile
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)