PSVR 2 Launches February 22 For $550

The PlayStation VR 2 will launch on February 22 starting at $550 USD, Sony has announced. Sony will also sell a Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle that comes with the system and the game for $600, while the PSVR 2 Sense controller charging station will be offered on its own for $50.

PSVR 2 will be available to preorder starting November 15 from Sony's online store at direct.playstation.com for shoppers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Preorder registration opens today, November 2.

The PSVR 2 requires a PlayStation 5 console, so getting up and running for Sony's next-generation virtual reality experience will cost you around $1000 before taxes and any other add-ons.

In other places around the world, the PSVR 2 will be sold at "participating retailers," Sony said, and preorders will also begin on November 15.

Individual games, like Horizon Call of the Mountain, will open for preorder beginning in November. More details will be announced in the time ahead.

PlayStation VR 2 Pricing

$549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / ¥74,980 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY) Includes PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones



PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle $599.99 / €649.99 / £569.99 / ¥79,980 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY) Includes PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones

