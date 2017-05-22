PSN Now Has 70M Monthly Active Users; PS Plus Hits 26.4M Members

[UPDATE] During the Sony Corporate Strategy Meeting briefing, Sony management talked more about the PlayStation business. Here are some of the gaming takeaways:

PS4 users collectively spend 600 million hours every week on PS4.

Sony wants to further enhance the content and appeal of PlayStation Plus to make it more attractive and in turn grow subscriber figures.

PS Plus had 26.4 million paying members at the end of the last fiscal year.

The original story is below.

The PlayStation Network now has 70 million monthly "active" users, Sony has disclosed.

Sony revealed the new figure as part of its latest Corporate Strategy Meeting for FY2017, which was released today [PDF]. A slide (below) shows the 70 million number, but does not mention how Sony defines what it means to be "active" or when the number was reached. It likely covers at leastPlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita.

By comparison, Microsoft announced in April that monthly active figures for Xbox Live across Xbox One and PC reached 52 million for the latest quarter.

A webcast for Sony's Corporate Strategy Meeting will take place later today in Japan where more details may be divulged. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

In April, Sony announced that PlayStation 4 shipments reached 60 million, edging closer to the PS3's 80 million mark. Looking ahead, Sony said it is expecting PS4 sales to drop year-over-year. A recent report claimed that Sony will release a next-generation PlayStation console in 2018.