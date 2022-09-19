PS5 Restock Tracker: PS Direct Has Consoles In Stock

PlayStation Direct currently has the PS5 in stock, but you'll have to wait in a queue to get one. Over the past couple of months, PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles haven't been selling out nearly as fast as they once were. We're talking hours and sometimes even days before a restock sells out, which is a significant improvement over the minutes (or even seconds) we were accustomed to for the better part of two years. Still, it's been a slow couple of weeks for PS5 restocks, so if you're still looking for a console, now's your chance.

You're still unlikely to find the PS5 on store shelves, and most major retailers are sold out of the PS5, but the situation is starting to mirror what we saw with the Xbox Series X. First, the consoles no longer sell out in minutes, and then they become readily available at at least one major retailer nearly all the time. We are cautiously optimistic that the concept of PS5 restocks may be a thing of the past before long.

For now, we're continuing to track PS5 restocks across major retailers, so if you're still looking for one, we'll update this post every time we see it become available.

In addition to standalone consoles, we're also tracking restocks of the first official PS5 bundle. The bundle comes with a digital voucher to redeem Horizon Forbidden West on the PlayStation Store. The standard PS5 bundle costs $550, while the PS5 Digital bundle is $450.

PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle

PS5 Digital Horizon Forbidden West Bundle

PS5 restocks

PS5 Digital restocks

Recent PS5 restocks

Below, you'll find the most recent PS5 restock dates at major retailers.

Best Buy: July 22

July 22 PS Direct: September 19 (register for future restocks)

September 19 (register for future restocks) Walmart: September 1

September 1 Amazon: August 8

August 8 Target: April 15

April 15 Antonline: August 1

August 1 GameStop: August 19-20

August 19-20 Newegg: May 11

