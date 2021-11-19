The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
PS5 Restock Tracker: Check Stock Ahead Of Black Friday
Looking to score a PS5 this holiday season? It'll be tough but not impossible.
The PS5 has passed its first birthday, but despite impressive sales numbers, the console remains scarce. You've never been able to walk in a store and find one on shelves, and online stock is almost always sold out. With the holiday season upon us, demand for the PS5 will only go up as it gets added to a flurry of wishlists. It may be quite difficult to find a PS5 or PS5 Digital in time for the holidays, but it won't be impossible.
To help you out, we've rounded up all of the retailer listings for the PS5 and PS5 Digital in one place. Each time a restock is announced or randomly pops up, we'll update this article.
We see at least a couple of PS5 restocks each week at major retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop. Sony also has fairly regular restocks at PS Direct. But you always have to be fast (and lucky) to purchase one before stock runs out. Consoles tend to sell out in minutes, if not seconds, so it's really all about nimble fingers and good timing.
PS5 restocks
Black Friday PS5 restocks
Walmart will have the PS5 in stock starting November 22 of Black Friday week, but it will only be available to purchase for Walmart+ members (at least at first) at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. The console will only be available to purchase online, and supply is unsurprisingly limited. Like other restocks, we'd expect Walmart to sell out quickly, but we wouldn't be surprised to see Walmart release stock in waves throughout the week. GameStop will have the PS5 and PS5 Digital in stock at select stores on Thanksgiving. We're still waiting on ads from other retailers, but we anticipate that more retailers will have the PS5 and PS5 Digital in stock for Black Friday.
Keep in mind there's also the chance that PS5 restocks will be limited to paid members at select retailers in the coming weeks.
Best Buy recently launched a $200/year membership called Totaltech, and select restocks have been limited to members. Walmart has done the same for its $98/year membership. Likewise, GameStop has made certain restocks only available to PowerUp Rewards Pro members. And, of course, Amazon could lock PS5s behind its Prime membership. Meanwhile, retailers like Costco and Sam's Club--which require memberships to shop--have always required memberships for PS5 restocks.
Recent PS5 restocks
Below, you'll find the most recent PS5 restock dates at major retailers.
- Walmart: November 9
- Best Buy: November 15
- Costco: October 28
- Antonline: October 28
- Target: October 27
- Amazon: October 26
- GameStop: October 26
- PS Direct: October 26 (register for future restocks)
- Sam's Club: October 22
