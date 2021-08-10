The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
PS5 HD Camera Drops To $40 For First Time (Save $20)
The PlayStation HD Camera lets you capture or broadcast your PS5 gameplay, and right now, it's at its lowest price ever.
Amazon is slashing prices on a ton of PlayStation-exclusive games this week, but PS5 game deals aren't the only thing up for grabs right now: One of Sony's first-party PS5 accessories is seeing its first major discount as well. Normally sold for $60, the PlayStation HD Camera has dropped to $40 at Amazon, marking its lowest price ever. We've seen the camera hover around $50 a few times in the past, but this is by far the cheapest it's been. It's also the only PS5 accessory seeing discounts at all--the DualSense, Pulse 3D Headset, and other accessories have largely remained at list price since launch, aside from refurbished sales.
With dual wide-angle lenses, the PlayStation HD Camera allows you to capture PS5 gameplay in 1080p. For streamers, you can broadcast yourself and your gameplay with picture-in-picture mode, with the ability to crop your background or lose it entirely if you have a green screen. This works with the DualSense's create button--all you have to do is press it and then select "Broadcast." The PlayStation HD Camera has a built-in adjustable stand that lets you prop it up on your TV, monitor, or any level surface. Note that you can't use this with PSVR; you still need to use the PS4 VR Camera for that.
Though its use cases are somewhat niche, the PlayStation HD Camera is worth picking up (especially at this price) for those who want to capture or stream themselves playing Returnal, Demon's Souls, or any other game on PS5. And speaking of PS5 games, you can check out the great deals available right now below. DualShock 4 owners can also snag that controller's back-button attachment for just $15 right now.
