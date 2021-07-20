Halo Infinite Beta PUBG Animated Series Mauer Der Toten Easter Egg Skyward Sword Crystal Guide PS5 Restock Tracker Overwatch Games 2021

PS5 Gets A Very Small Console Redesign, But Don't Get Too Excited

The PS5 Digital Edition now weighs roughly six Pop-Tarts less.

By on

1 Comments

After several months on the market, the PlayStation 5 is finally about to get a little bit slimmer. A new model revision of the PS5 Digital Edition has been confirmed in a new safety guide user manual on the official Japanese PlayStation website--as reported by PlayStation Universe--which sees the console shave 300 grams / 10 ounces off of its total weight for a more next-gen mass of 3.6 kg / 8 lbs.

To put that into perspective, that's the equivalent of 120 pennies, a very overweight adult hamster, or an average human heart. Does that include the blood? We don't know, we're not doctors.

The revised model of the PS5 will also feature a new screw that can be inserted by hand and is presumably backwards compatible with other threaded holes that utilize bleeding-edge lefty-loosey righty-tighty mechanics.

It's not clear yet which parts have been changed internally for the PS5 Digital Edition ahead of another reported revision in 2022 to address the current global semiconductor shortage, as all the other specification numbers are still the same as the original console. These models have a release date of July 20, 2021, although PSU noted that retailers in Japan have not take stock of them just yet.

The PS5's new user-friendly screw.
Console revisions like this aren't uncommon either, with Sony going through multiple versions of its PlayStations over the years before slimmer models were introduced. For a more recent example, you can look at Nintendo's hardware revision for the Switch which added a significant boost to that console's battery life.

Even with the back-breaking weight of six cinnamon Pop-Tarts on the original PS5 console, Sony's latest gaming hardware has been a best-seller since it was launched. Sony confirmed that as of March 31, 2021, 7.8 million PS5s had been sold, making it the fastest-selling gaming console in the US. Stock has been in consistently short supply, and if you're looking to still get your hands on one then keep an eye on our PS5 restock hub to see which stores have units available.

