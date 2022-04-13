PS5 Firmware Update Is Out, Doesn't Add VRR

Sorry variable refresh rate fans, not today.

By

Comments

Sony has released new Firmware for the PS5 console, and--unsurprisingly--it doesn't do much other than provide a standard system performance update.

"This system software update improves system performance," the brief patch notes read.

The previous PS5 firmware update was more substantial, as it added several new features and tweaked the user interface. Enhancements to Game Base and Trophy cards and accessibility features like mono audio for headphones were added, while PS4 users gained a tweaked experience.

While this new firmware update doesn't include variable refresh rate support--which aims to make gameplay smoother on HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors--Sony has mentioned that the feature will be coming soon.

Once it is available in a future update, expect smoother gameplay for compatible PS5 games. For those games that don't natively support VRR, Sony has cautioned that there may be some instances of "unexpected" visual effects.

Sony's other last notable firmware update was the Version: 21.02-04.00.00 patch back in September 2021, which allowed for an M.2 SSD drive to be installed into the console's expansion slot.

