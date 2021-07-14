PS5 DualSense Support In Dirt 5 Will Be Improved In New Update

Dirt 5 came out back in late 2020, but a big update will bring new life to the game, especially the PS5 version. According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, the upcoming July 20 update will improve the game's DualSense integration, with adaptive trigger support and full haptics that can simulate the clunk of a gear change, as well as the feel of different traction on discrete surfaces.

The update will also bring a ton of new content to the game, including weekly challenges and creator rewards in Dirt 5's Playgrounds mode, five new Trophies, two new circuits, and 27 new events. Additionally, it will improve the game's 3D audio integration on PS5, to really enhance your immersion as you race around each track.

It's important to note that the 27 new events and four new cars does require the Amplified/Year One Edition, or a purchase through the PS Store. However, all of the other content is free to all players, so there's something new for everyone regardless.

In GameSpot's Dirt 5 review, critic Richard Wakeling praised the game's arcade sensibilities and large amount of content, but faulted its handling model as lacking depth.

"Dirt 5 doesn't quite stick the landing due to its simplistic handling model, but there's still plenty of fun to be had when racing door to door in an excessive snowstorm or throwing a Porsche 911 R-GT down the side of a mountain in a frenetic race to the bottom," he wrote. "It doesn't reach the heights of Dirt 2, but that game's influence is keenly felt in Dirt 5. If the series continues along this path, it won't be long until it's soaring high again."