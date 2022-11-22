PS5 DualSense Controllers Are Steeply Discounted For Black Friday

If you've been waiting for a discount to pick up an extra DualSense controller or two, you're in luck. Black Friday 2022 has brought massive discounts on the excellent controller. As part of PlayStation's official Black Friday deals, you can snag a DualSense controller for just $49 at major retailers. All colors of the DualSense are included in this promotion, so you can save anywhere from $20 to $25. The links below will lead you to the DualSense listing at your preferred retailer so you can make your purchase.

Discounts on the DualSense are exceedingly rare, and this is the best price we can recall since the PlayStation 5 launched in 2020. The DualSense controller is certainly the best controller PlayStation has created from a technical perspective. Unique features such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and internal speakers add to the immersion in many games, including the growing library of impressive PlayStation 5 exclusives.

Speaking of PlayStation 5 exclusives, a bunch of them are on sale for their best prices ever for Black Friday. Below, we've included a list of some of the exclusives that are certainly worth grabbing before they sell out. But make sure to check out our roundup of the best PlayStation Black Friday deals for all of the noteworthy deals.