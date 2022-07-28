PS5 Beta Update Adds Folder-Style Game Lists, 1440p Support, And More Social Features

A new PlayStation 5 system software beta test is coming soon that adds some highly requested features and functionality to the system, including 1440p support and game lists, which appear to address the PS5's need for folders.

Right now, these new features are limited to beta testers, but Sony plans to launch the update to the global userbase "later this year," the company said in a blog post. Those chosen for the beta will receive an email inviting them to join the test, which begins today, July 28.

Hello 1440p

Sony is also being clear to say some features in the beta might not be included in the public launch or "may see significant changes."

With those caveats out of the way, the PS5 beta update adds 1440p HDMI video output on compatible TVs and monitors and if the game you're playing supports this. Users can check if their HDMI device can reach 1440p by choosing "Test 1440p Output" in the "Screen and Video" option under system settings. For those playing a game with a higher native resolution, such as 4K, Sony said they "may benefit from improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to 1440p output."

As for game lists, players can now create these in their Game Library to help make organizing games easier. "To start, go to the [Your Collection] tab and select [Create Gamelist]. Choose games to add to your gamelist, then decide what to name it," Sony said.

Game lists can support up to 100 games, and users can have up to 15 lists. Players can select any game to add to a list, whether it be on a disc, digital, or streaming. Games can be added to multiple lists to help you organize your collection. It's unclear if these lists can be pinned to the home screen.

Game lists!

Other new features in the PS5 beta update include the ability to listen to and compare 3D and stereo sound and then select the one they want. Additionally, any "in-progress" activities players have in a game will be displayed "prominently" in the game hub so players can quickly find out where they left off.

As for new social features, players can now request members in their party to share their screen to watch their gameplay. "Go to the voice chat card, select the party member you want to send the request to, and then select [Request Share Screen]," Sony explained.

Additionally, players will not receive a notification when you join a party and someone in the group is playing a title they can join; users can join straight from the notification. Players can also now send stickers and voice messages in the game base card, and they can view a new friend's profile under the Accepted Requests page.

You can check out the full blog post to learn more.