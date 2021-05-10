RE Village Guide RE Village Walkthrough Xur Location Warzone Patch Notes Resident Evil Village Review PS5 Redesign Reported

PS5 And PS4's Most-Downloaded Games Of April 2021 Include MLB The Show 21, Returnal, And Outriders

Three new releases headline the top PlayStation Network downloads list, and some old favorites make the top 10.

It's time, once again, to look at which games cracked the top 20 list of most-downloaded titles on PlayStation Network across PS4 and PS5--and for April 2021, an older game does not hold the top spot on either list. The US and Canada PS4 and PS5 charts are both topped by new releases, with MLB The Show 21 grabbing the number one spot.

For the last few months, both PS5 and PS4 charts in the US and Canada have been dominated by GTA V or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but that's changed in April 2021. On the PS5 list, MLB The Show 21 takes the top spot despite it being free with Game Pass on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S; Outriders and the PS5-exclusive Returnal come in at 2 and 3. In Europe, FIFA 21 continues to reign, with Outriders at second and It Takes Two at third.

On PS4, MLB The Show also dethroned GTA V and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, although those two titles still achieved second and third place, respectively. Nier Replicant snuck in at 15, making it the only other April release to crack the top 20. Other notable titles include Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker at ninth place, PGA Tour 2K21 at 12th place, and Gang Beasts at 20th place.

Not much has changed on the PlayStation VR charts, as Beat Saber and Superhot VR continue to dominate. The Free-to-Play PS4 and PS5 chart is also not particularly surprising, as Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Rocket League, and Apex Legends top the list.

You can see the top ten most-downloaded PS5 and PS4 games below, while the complete download charts can be seen here on the PlayStation Blog.

Top 10 PS5 Downloads of April 2021

US/CanadaEurope
MLB The Show 21FIFA 21
OutridersOutriders
ReturnalIt Takes Two
Mortal Kombat 11Returnal
It Takes TwoCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarAssassin's Creed Valhalla
FIFA 21Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles MoralesMortal Kombat 11
NBA 2K21Marvel's Avengers
Madden NFL 21Disco Elysium - The Final Cut

Top 10 PS4 Downloads of April 2021

US/CanadaEurope
MLB The Show 21Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto VFIFA 21
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarF1 2020
OutridersMinecraft
Mortal Kombat 11ARK: Survival Evolved
MinecraftThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
NBA 2K21Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Ark: Survival EvolvedGran Turismo Sport
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi StrikereFootball PES 2021 Season Update
Call of Duty: Modern WarfareGhost of Tsushima
