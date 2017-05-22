PS4/Xbox One/PC Content Update For Torment: Tides of Numenera Out Now

The first free content update for the RPG Torment: Tides of Numenera is out now on PS4 and Xbox One, following its PC release last week, and it gives players access to a new companion and an in-game codex.

The Servant of the Tides update is headlined by the companion, Oom, an amorphous, shapeshifting blob. Oom has unique skills and its own questline. According to a press release, "Oom is a living artifact from a prior world, and extraordinarily loyal to you. A shape-changer and guardian, it is somehow connected to the Tides, and it grants the Last Castoff a deeper connection to them."

The second addition is the Voluminous Codex, a large encyclopedia about in-game lore. Like codexes in other games such as Mass Effect or Destiny, it evolves as you travel through the game's world, and more entries are added as you stumble across new creatures or places.

You can check out a trailer for the content update above.

Torment is the latest RPG from Wasteland 2 and The Bard's Tale developer InXile Entertainment. When it first launched back in January, it was well-received; in his 9/10 review, GameSpot critic Daniel Starkey wrote, "Torment is far more than just a phenomenal role-playing game. It’s a challenge to restore the depth and nuance for which the genre was once known."