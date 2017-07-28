PS4/PC Thriller Hellblade Goes Gold, Gets New Trailer And Photo Mode Details

As a proposed "indie-AAA" title, Ninja Theory's next game focusing on the emotional journey of a tormented young adventurer looks to channel the studio's strengths in storytelling and visual fidelity in a number of interesting ways. With Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice set for release on August 8, Ninja Theory shared news on Twitter that the game has completed development, marking the end of the studio's experiment into the development of an affordable mid-tier title--which it chronicled in a YouTube series for nearly three years. In addition, Ninja Theory detailed a newly announced Photo mode and released a new trailer

Coming from the same studio behind DmC: Devil May Cry, Enslaved: Odyssey To The West, and Heavenly Sword, this story driven adventure game for PC and PS4 is looking to channel the same focus on character drama to go with its rich and intriguing presentation. In this new trailer, we see more of the central protagonist's anguish and despair as she attempts to reconcile her mental strife with the world around her--which appears to be in some rather deep turmoil of its own. Hellblade's story is told from her perspective, with her inner demons plaguing her at every turn, making every combat encounter and puzzle sequence a deeper struggle. The team at Ninja Theory have shown a lot of the game's visual style, and it's easy to see that the presentation will definitely be one of the highlights of this game.

To go along with this, the developers also included a Photo Mode for the game. Much like other games that use a Photo Mode, such as Horizon: Zero Dawn and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, you'll be able to pause and freely move around the camera to find the perfect shot--which can then have various filters and adjustments applied to it. It'll be interesting to see what sort of content comes up from the Photo Mode, as many players had fun messing around with ones from other titles. Hellblade looks to be a visual feast for the eyes, even if the adventure itself looks to take us on an emotional rollercoaster. Be sure to check back with us on August 8 for our full review.