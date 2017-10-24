PS4 5.01 Update Released, Doesn't Do Much

Earlier this month, Sony released the major new PlayStation 4 5.0 update that added new features and functionality. Now, the next patch has arrived, but it does not do nearly as much. PS4 5.01 is out now, and the patch notes are one line long: "This system software update improves system performance."

If your PS4 is in Rest Mode, this small update should be applied automatically. If not, you'll be prompted to install it the next time you boot up.

For more on the PS4 5.0 update, check out the complete patch notes here in GameSpot's previous coverage.

In other PlayStation news, Sony revealed a new PSVR model earlier this month. The updated version contains a streamlined cable layout and the ability to watch HDR content on your TV without having to disconnect the PSVR's processor unit. No release date has been revealed for the new PSVR model, though the price will remain the same.