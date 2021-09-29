PS Plus Free Games For October Revealed

Following a leak, Sony has now officially announced the free PlayStation Plus games for October 2021. They include one PlayStation 5 game, Hell Let Loose, as well as a pair of PlayStation 4 games, PGA Tour 2K21. and Mortal Kombat X.

These three games join the PS Plus library with the first store refresh of the month on Tuesday, October 5. The PS4 titles are playable on PS5 through backwards compatibility.

More free games are coming soon

Hell Let Loose is a World War II multiplayer game featuring 50v50 matches that combine shooting elements with an RTS-inspired meta. There are 14 soldier classes to choose from and a variety of weapons, vehicles, and equipment to use on the battlefield.

PGA Tour 2K21 is the newest professional golf game from 2K Sports, and here at GameSpot, we enjoyed the game and scored PGA Tour 2K21 an 8/10 and said it appeals to newcomers and veterans alike. The game features a number of licensed courses and professional golfers, and it's the only new PGA Tour 2K game for some time, as 2K is skipping a new release in 2021.

Finally, NetherRealm's Mortal Kombat X is a popular fighting game that was originally released in 2015. The game was celebrated for, among other things, its excellent controls, story, and visuals.

While you wait for October's PS Plus games to arrive, be sure to grab September's games--Predator: Hunting Grounds, Overcooked: All You Can Eat, and Hitman 2--now before they leave next week.

In other news, Microsoft has announced the Xbox Games With Gold titles for October, and these will be available at the beginning of the month.

October 2021 PS Plus Free Games

Available from October 5 to November 1