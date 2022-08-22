Project Cars 1 And 2 Are Being Delisted Soon

Developer Slightly Mad's racing games Project Cars and Project Cars 2 will be delisted soon, and if there is some good news, it's that both titles are on sale right now ahead of their removal.

In a statement, Slightly Mad said both games are being removed due to expiring car and track licenses. Project Cars 2 will be the first to get delisted, vanishing from sale on September 21. The original Project Cars will then be delisted on October 3.

This is not at all uncommon, as games with licensed content are known to be delisted over time as contracts expire.

An update from the Slightly Mad Team on #ProjectCARS and #ProjectCARS2. pic.twitter.com/VtWEow5jao — Project CARS (@projectcarsgame) August 22, 2022

After they're removed from sale, both games will continue to be playable, with "all the game features" supported, including online multiplayer.

"We remain focused on making the best sim racing titles, and as mentioned previously, we look forward to sharing more on the next Slightly Mad project when the time is right," the studio said.

As Wario64 discovered, both games are nicely discounted right now on PC, which is not uncommon for titles set for removal.

Check Out This $1400 Racing Rig We Built See More

Slightly Mad is owned by Codemasters, which was recently acquired by Electronic Arts. The studio's latest title was 2020's Project Cars 3, and the studio's next title will likely be a new racing game.