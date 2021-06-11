Best Prime Day Xbox Deals 2021: What To Expect And Early Deals Live Now

Amazon Prime Day is coming up fast on June 21 and 22, and it's sure to bring an absolute avalanche of gaming and tech deals, including some great Prime Day Xbox deals. Whether you're a new Xbox Series X owner or an Xbox One player who's not planning to upgrade anytime soon, the nice thing about Xbox is that you can take advantage of pretty much any Xbox game deal or accessory discount no matter what console you own, thanks to backwards compatibility. Just make sure you've got a console with a disc drive (i.e. not the Series S) before snagging any physical games on sale.

Microsoft isn't waiting until Prime Day to kick off some big Xbox deals this month. The Xbox Deals Unlocked sale went live on June 11, bringing a slew of discounts on first-party Xbox games and third-party titles, from Gears 5 and Ori: The Collection to Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Control: Ultimate Edition. The sale (which runs until June 17) has also brought markdowns on Xbox gaming headsets, capture cards, storage devices, and more, offering a chance to take advantage of some great Xbox accessory deals ahead of Prime Day.

We've still got about a week to go before Prime Day 2021 officially kicks off, but Amazon has already started dropping early Prime Day deals to drum up hype for the big sale. Though these official deals largely focus on Prime Day TV deals and Amazon-branded smart devices, there are some nice Xbox deals to be had at Amazon and competing retailers right now, and based on previous years, we have a good idea of what Prime Day Xbox deals to expect. Whether you're a longtime Prime subscriber or considering signing up for the free 30-day free trial to shop the sales, here's what Xbox owners should look forward to this Prime Day. And if you own other consoles, check out the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and Prime Day PlayStation deals to expect this year.

Prime Day Xbox game deals

A mix of physical and digital Xbox games are seeing steep discounts ahead of Prime Day thanks to Deals Unlocked. Last year's Prime Day Xbox game deals were somewhat lackluster, and most of the best deals were on third-party titles, so you may see deals that are even better than what's listed below during Prime Day. For example, Red Dead Redemption 2 for Xbox dropped to $25, while it's currently discounted to $27 during Deals Unlocked. However, other games are currently much cheaper than they were last Prime Day, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is just 20 bucks compared to $30 last year. For the most part, first-party Xbox game deals are only worth it for those who aren't subscribed to Xbox Game Pass--which, in the long term, is a much better deal than buying these games individually. But if you're someone who likes to own games physically or want to take advantage of some great deals today, check out the best Xbox game deals available right now below.

Digital Xbox game deals

Prime Day Xbox console deals

Xbox console deals likely won't be featured during Prime Day 2021. The Xbox One X and Xbox One S: All-Digital Edition were discontinued, and the Xbox One S is either out of stock or being sold way above list price at retailers. For those looking to buy the new Xbox Series X or Series S, the most we can really hope for is an Xbox restock on Prime Day rather than any outright discounts on Microsoft's next-gen consoles.

If the Xbox Series X and S appear at all during Prime Day, what's most likely is that Amazon--or a competing retailer--will offer a major restock of the consoles. We may see bundles that include the Series X with 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate and an extra controller, for instance--if we're lucky, these will equal out to some kind of discount, but usually they don't. Retailers use these bundles to dissuade resellers from snapping up all the stock.

Prime Day Xbox headset deals

Microsoft launched a new first-party headset this year, and like most other new products recently, the Xbox Wireless Headset soon sold out at all major retailers. Thankfully, though, we're starting to see stock for the new Xbox headset stabilize, so there's actually a chance we may see a discount during Prime Day. Fortunately, Xbox owners have more great headset options beyond the first-party offering. While some of the best Xbox headsets aren't on sale just yet, we'll be keeping an eye out for markdowns on headsets from SteelSeries and Corsair. In the meantime, Xbox Deals Unlocked is bringing nice discounts on headsets from HyperX and Turtle Beach.

Prime Day Xbox controller deals

Prime Day Xbox deals should bring discounts on the new Xbox Wireless Controller, which has already seen markdowns since its November release alongside the Xbox Series X|S. Right now, almost every color is $5 off, but we wouldn't be surprised to see them drop much lower during Prime Day 2021. Black Friday dropped the Xbox Wireless Controller to $39, so we can only hope Microsoft's gamepads will fall to at least $40 during Prime Day--especially the newer colors, like Pulse Red, Electric Volt, and Daystrike Camo.

First-party Xbox controller deals will likely be the strongest offers during Prime Day. Right now, the most notable third-party controller deal is on the excellent Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition (on sale for $80), but we'll be keeping an eye out for discounts on more of the best Xbox controllers, including Microsoft's Elite Series 2. For mobile players who use Xbox cloud gaming (xCloud), the Xbox version of the Razer Kishi mobile controller for Android is also $10 off right now (that particular version is still full price at Amazon).

Prime Day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals

Big sales like Prime Day are always a great opportunity to extend your Xbox Game Pass subscription for cheap, whether it's time for you to renew or not. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the best bang for your buck, combining Xbox Live Gold with Xbox Game Pass for PC and console along with EA Play and cloud gaming. Three-month Game Pass Ultimate deals are what you'll want to keep an eye out for--normally $45, 3-month subscription codes have fallen to as low as $20 during Black Friday. Right now, they're on sale for $40 ($5 off) at Amazon and Walmart, but we do expect them to drop further for Prime Day.

If you've never signed up for Game Pass before, be sure to take advantage of a limited-time offer for new subscribers via Microsoft before you claim any Prime Day Game Pass deals. Right now, new subscribers get their first three months of Game Pass Ultimate for just $1. After you've claimed that deal, you can tack on additional time with discounted codes that appear during Prime Day.