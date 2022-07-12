Prime Day TV Deal: Get A Samsung QLED For Under $1,000

If you're looking to upgrade your television but aren't looking forward to waiting until Black Friday, you'll be glad to know Amazon Prime Day has a few excellent deals. Among them is a pretty substantial discount on Samsung's line of QLED televisions. While these TVs are not quite the same as OLED televisions, they are a step up from your traditional LCD screens.

Samsung 55-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV Q80A, With Alexa Built-In $797.77 (was $1,197.99) This Samsung QLED TV uses LED backlighting to deepen blacks and deliver pure whites while also boasting an anti-glare screen. It features Quantum HDR 12X as well as Quantum Dot, providing truer colors. Dynamic speakers coordinate with object tracking to send sound in all directions. Its Quantum Processor automatically upscales images to 4K, and--if you plan on using the TV for gaming--the TV also features Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ and 4K at 120Hz to help keep action smooth and lessen blur. The TV also offers access to apps and streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Google TV. See at Amazon

In addition to the Q80A, Samsung also has deals on its QN90A, Q90T, and Frame series televisions. Each of these features a QLED anti-glare screen and plenty of other great features as well. While the Q80A might offer the steepest discount, each one boasts hundreds of dollars in savings and hundreds of four- and five-star reviews.

To take advantage of these Tv's capabilities to play games in 4K at 120Hz, you do need a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or a powerful PC in addition to a game that supports it.

