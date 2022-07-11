Prime Day Deal: Survive The City In Dying Light 2 Stay Human For Only $35

After dropping players into a zombie-infested city only five months ago, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is inviting those who haven't taken the plunge into the city of Villedor at a fantastic price. Techland's zombie apocalypse survival game is now on sale for $35 (normally $60), a markdown of nearly half its original price. The game follows the story of Aiden Caldwell, a traveling survivor known as a "pilgrim" who is searching for his long lost sister.

The game offers hours of content on its own--Techland famously said it would take 500 hours to "fully complete"--but the developer also recently laid out the first phase of the game's planned five-year post-launch roadmap, which will include both free and paid updates. The first major free update--called In The Footsteps Of A Nightrunner--was added last month, while multiple "booster events" have come since the game's initial launch.

When the game launched back in February, GameSpot's official Dying Light 2 review said "even a dozen hours after I rolled credits, I've found myself going back to the game to do another parkour challenge, rummage through another abandoned science lab, or just see if I can get from Point A to Point B without ever hitting the ground." The game is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, with a Cloud Version coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.

For more, check out GameSpot's Amazon Prime Day Deals hub for discounts across gaming and tech.