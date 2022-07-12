Prime Day Deal: Grab Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart For Just $40

Amazon Prime Day has once again seen a number of big discounts hit the gaming section, and if you're on PS5, you can grab one of the best games on that system right now for a very attractive price. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was a technical showcase with plenty of heart when it arrived last year, and if you missed it, then now's a good time to reunite with the lovable PlayStation duo.

Not just a good-looking game that could put Pixar films to shame, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart feels like a blast from the past to play. It's classic PlayStation platforming action made even better by the fine-tuned DualSense controls and a host of other features that makes the game a standout title. It also has a great cast, a wacky assortment of weapons to wield, and a variety of graphical options to make the game shine on your TV.

"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is flashy and technically impressive without feeling self-important," Steve Watts wrote in GameSpot's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review. "It's just as silly, sweet, and earnest as the Ratchet & Clank series tends to be, while the new generation of hardware makes this entry look and play better than ever."

Not just a hit with fans, Rift Apart has been a critical success story as well. Amongst its numerous awards, it walked away with awards for best animation and technical achievement at the 2022 BAFTA awards.