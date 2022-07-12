Prime Day Deal: Grab Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart For Just $40
One of the best games on PS5 just got an intergalactic $20 discount.
Amazon Prime Day has once again seen a number of big discounts hit the gaming section, and if you're on PS5, you can grab one of the best games on that system right now for a very attractive price. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was a technical showcase with plenty of heart when it arrived last year, and if you missed it, then now's a good time to reunite with the lovable PlayStation duo.
Not just a good-looking game that could put Pixar films to shame, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart feels like a blast from the past to play. It's classic PlayStation platforming action made even better by the fine-tuned DualSense controls and a host of other features that makes the game a standout title. It also has a great cast, a wacky assortment of weapons to wield, and a variety of graphical options to make the game shine on your TV.
"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is flashy and technically impressive without feeling self-important," Steve Watts wrote in GameSpot's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review. "It's just as silly, sweet, and earnest as the Ratchet & Clank series tends to be, while the new generation of hardware makes this entry look and play better than ever."
Not just a hit with fans, Rift Apart has been a critical success story as well. Amongst its numerous awards, it walked away with awards for best animation and technical achievement at the 2022 BAFTA awards. For more Prime Day discounts, check out GameSpot's roundups on the best PlayStation deals, DualSense controllers at their best price yet, and where to get PS Plus subscriptions for cheap.
