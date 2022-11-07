Preorder Sonic Frontiers At A Discount Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch

Sonic Frontiers will offer a fresh spin on 3D Sonic platforming in just a couple of weeks. If you're looking forward to the Blue Blur's upcoming outing, you can save on your preorder through Fanatical right now. Fanatical is offering a $7 discount on PC preorders. Alternatively, you can snag the Deluxe edition for about $8.50 off. You'll also get a voucher for 5% off your next purchase along with the Adventurer’s Treasure Box preorder bonus. For those who want a console version, Best Buy is giving away a free steelbook with preorders.

The deal is only valid for the PC version of Sonic Frontiers, which is offered as a Steam key. If you’re itching for some Sonic action today, you’ll also find Sonic Mania, Sonic the Hedgehog 4, Sonic Origins, and more on sale.

Sonic Frontiers marks a new era for the franchise. You’ll get to explore five gigantic worlds, tackle dozens of deadly enemies with a fresh combat system, and unravel a mysterious narrative that’s still tightly under wraps. It’s not all about speed and combat, however, as you’ll get to enjoy some platforming puzzles or go fishing when you need a break from the action.

It earned a 7/10 in our Sonic Frontiers review. "Running around at the speed of sound might be a mantra of the fleet-footed hedgehog, but Sonic Frontiers is at its best when you're given time to simply explore," critic Richard Wakeling wrote. "The music is calming and also solemn at times--even if it knows when to burst into life with a punk rock energy--and there's even a fishing minigame that lets you earn rewards while slowing down the pace a step further. It's easy to fall into a zen-like flow as you traverse each island, rattling off objectives as you happen upon them."

