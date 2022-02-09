Portal And Portal 2 Hit Nintendo Switch This Year In Companion Collection

The Nintendo Switch looks to be giving all sorts of new life to old games in 2022. Both Portal and Portal 2 are heading to Nintendo's console, combined together in a single release called Portal: Companion Collection.

Nintendo announced the new Portal ports during the February 2022 Nintendo Direct with a new trailer. As fans of Valve's space-bending puzzlers already know, a big part of Portal 2 was the cooperative play it offered. The Switch version will include local, online, and split-screen cooperative multiplayer.

We don't have a definitive release date for Companion Collection, however. The Direct has slated the game as coming out "later this year," so we're stuck waiting for further details.