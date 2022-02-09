Portal And Portal 2 Hit Nintendo Switch This Year In Companion Collection

Get ready for a new wave of "the cake is a lie" and SPAAACE jokes, because the Portal games are headed to Switch.

By on

Comments

The Nintendo Switch looks to be giving all sorts of new life to old games in 2022. Both Portal and Portal 2 are heading to Nintendo's console, combined together in a single release called Portal: Companion Collection.

Nintendo announced the new Portal ports during the February 2022 Nintendo Direct with a new trailer. As fans of Valve's space-bending puzzlers already know, a big part of Portal 2 was the cooperative play it offered. The Switch version will include local, online, and split-screen cooperative multiplayer.

We don't have a definitive release date for Companion Collection, however. The Direct has slated the game as coming out "later this year," so we're stuck waiting for further details.

The 10 Best Free Nintendo Switch Games
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Portal
Portal 2
Nintendo Switch
Portal: Companion Collection
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)