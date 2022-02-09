Portal And Portal 2 Hit Nintendo Switch This Year In Companion Collection
Get ready for a new wave of "the cake is a lie" and SPAAACE jokes, because the Portal games are headed to Switch.
The Nintendo Switch looks to be giving all sorts of new life to old games in 2022. Both Portal and Portal 2 are heading to Nintendo's console, combined together in a single release called Portal: Companion Collection.
Nintendo announced the new Portal ports during the February 2022 Nintendo Direct with a new trailer. As fans of Valve's space-bending puzzlers already know, a big part of Portal 2 was the cooperative play it offered. The Switch version will include local, online, and split-screen cooperative multiplayer.
We don't have a definitive release date for Companion Collection, however. The Direct has slated the game as coming out "later this year," so we're stuck waiting for further details.
