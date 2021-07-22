Watch EA Play Live Halo Infinite Beta Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 7 Dune Trailer PS5 + Apple TV Plus Slight PS5 Redesign

Pokemon Unite Players Cry Foul Over Expensive Power-Boosting Held Items

Pokemon MOBA is being criticized by fans who say that upgrading stat-boosting Held Items forces a choice between a steep grind or paying-to-win.

By on

Comments

The new MOBA spin-off Pokemon Unite has received criticism from fans who say that a particular type of stat-boosting items is too much of a grind to upgrade through regular play, pushing players toward spending real money.

The point of contention is the Held Items, which lets you give passive boosts to your Pokemon in up to three equipment slots. At Trainer Level 9, those items become upgradeable through Aeos Tickets, which makes them significantly more powerful. Tickets are one of the currency types in Pokemon Unite, and they can be hard to come by through normal play. But you can convert Gems--the premium, real-money currency--to tickets, and extra tickets are one of the random pulls from a refreshing energy tank "gacha" mechanic. You can also buy boosts or extra energy tanks using Gems.

Click To Unmute
  1. New World - First 18 Minutes Of Gameplay
  2. New World Opening Cinematic (Closed Beta)
  3. Aliens: Fireteam Elite Final Preview
  4. 10 Minutes of Aliens Fireteam Elite Co-op Gameplay
  5. Battlefield V, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, The Ascent | Xbox Game Pass Show
  6. KOF XV KING OF DINOSAURS Trailer
  7. Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence Trailer | EA Play Live 2021
  8. Grid Legends Trailer | EA Play Live 2021
  9. Guilty Gear Strive - Official Goldlewis Dickinson Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  10. Death's Door Video Review
  11. American Horror Stories: "Rubber(wo)Man" BREAKDOWN Episode 1 & 2
  12. Back 4 Blood - Official PC Features Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Pokemon Unite - Official Reveal Trailer And Gameplay

You can probably see where this is going.

One thread with more than 2,000 replies on the Nintendo Switch subreddit claims to be from a mobile game developer, outlining what they call "predatory" monetization schemes. They cite a slow pace of currency after the welcome events have run their course, and the three-step process of Gems to Tickets to stat-boosts which obscures the real-money value of the "pay to win" aspect.

Another thread on the Pokemon Unite subreddit does its own napkin math to sort out how many stat boosts you can afford by playing for free. It concludes that it would take roughly 78,000 tickets to fully upgrade three items, the max carrying capacity with all three slots unlocked. You only get about 28,000 tickets for free in the current reward tiers, so to be competitive with fully upgraded items you would still need roughly another 50,000 tickets.

You can get some as seasonal rewards, but the thread concludes it would take almost 500 days of normal play to grind out enough tickets for a fully upgraded trio of Held Items. Or, by converting one Gem to 10 Tickets, the user claims you would need to pay roughly $40 to upgrade a single item. (And of course, you may want more than three types of items upgraded if you want to play different types of character builds).

Other fans have suggested that while the stat boosts are grindy or expensive, the items aren't likely to make a big impact on gameplay. The difference between a +1 item boost and +15 upgraded item boost seems big, they say, until you realize that that's modifying a base character stat of 300. Still, in the heat of a close match, that edge could potentially make a difference.

It remains to be seen if future timed events give out more tickets or how promotions might alter the cost of upgrades, but it's enough to give potential Pokemon Unite players pause. The game is free-to-play, but top-tier competitive play may require a long grind or a hefty investment. For more, check out how to claim your free Zeraora and how Pokemon Unite's microtransactions work.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Pokemon UNITE
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)