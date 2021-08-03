Pokemon Unite Patch Notes For August 4 Update Revealed

The first big update for Pokemon Unite is launching on August 4, it has been announced. The update includes changes to several Pokemon--including Charizard and Venusaur--while it also fixes a series of bugs. What's more, the patch brings a new Spectate feature to the game.

The Spectate feature will roll out on August 4 starting at 12 AM PT, but only as a "test release." As such, it'll be available only until August 6 at 12 AM PT.

Regarding the balance changes, Charizard's Flamethrower gets a buff--its cooldown is reduced and the effectiveness is improved. Fire Punch and Fire Blast, too, will become more powerful.

Venusaur's Sludge Bomb attack is also improved with the update, with damage dealt increasing and effects on enemy Pokemon also strengthened. Lucario and Greninja, meanwhile, are receiving bug fixes for some of their moves and attacks.

You can see the full Pokemon Unite patch notes for the August 4 update below. For more, check out GameSpot's Pokemon Unite review and our tips and tricks guide.

Pokemon Unite August 4 Patch Notes

Charizard

Flamethrower:

Cooldown reduced.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Fire Punch:

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Fire Blast:

Cooldown reduced.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Talonflame

Acrobatics:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Aerial Ace:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Aerial Ace+:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Fly:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Venusaur

Sludge Bomb:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Petal Dance:

Move Upgrade

Solar Beam:

Cooldown reduced.

Unite Move: Verdant Anger

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Absol

Basic Attack:

Bug Fixes

Night Slash:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Sucker Punch:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Wigglytuff

The following stats have been increased:

Defense, Sp. Def, HP

Double Slap

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Sing

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Dazzling Gleam

Bug Fixes

Eldegoss

Cotton Guard

Cooldown lengthened.

HP restoration decreased.

Cotton Spore

Cooldown reduced.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

This move’s Defense, Sp. Def increase has been strengthened.

Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash

HP restoration decreased.

Cinderace

The following stats have been decreased:

Attack

Blaze Kick

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Feint

Move Downgrade

Pyro Ball

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Gengar

Basic Attack

Bug Fixes

Shadow Ball

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Hex

Move Downgrade

Dream Eater

Move Upgrade

Zeraora

Spark

Bug Fixes

Wild Charge

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Cooldown reduced.

Unite Move: Plasma Gale

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Cramorant

Whirlpool

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Dive

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Machamp

Basic Attack

Bug Fixes

Cross Chop

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Close Combat

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Lucario

Power-Up Punch

Bug Fixes

Bone Rush

Bug Fixes

Greninja

Basic Attack

Bug Fixes

Alolan Ninetales

Snow Warning