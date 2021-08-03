New TMNT Movie Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 8 New Rick & Morty Short PS5 Restock Tracker Halo Infinite Beta Series X Restock Tracker

Pokemon Unite Patch Notes For August 4 Update Revealed

The first major update for the MOBA-style Pokemon game is coming soon.

The first big update for Pokemon Unite is launching on August 4, it has been announced. The update includes changes to several Pokemon--including Charizard and Venusaur--while it also fixes a series of bugs. What's more, the patch brings a new Spectate feature to the game.

The Spectate feature will roll out on August 4 starting at 12 AM PT, but only as a "test release." As such, it'll be available only until August 6 at 12 AM PT.

Regarding the balance changes, Charizard's Flamethrower gets a buff--its cooldown is reduced and the effectiveness is improved. Fire Punch and Fire Blast, too, will become more powerful.

Venusaur's Sludge Bomb attack is also improved with the update, with damage dealt increasing and effects on enemy Pokemon also strengthened. Lucario and Greninja, meanwhile, are receiving bug fixes for some of their moves and attacks.

You can see the full Pokemon Unite patch notes for the August 4 update below. For more, check out GameSpot's Pokemon Unite review and our tips and tricks guide.

Pokemon Unite August 4 Patch Notes

Charizard

Flamethrower:

  • Cooldown reduced.
  • Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Fire Punch:

  • Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Fire Blast:

  • Cooldown reduced.
  • Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Talonflame

Acrobatics:

  • Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Aerial Ace:

  • Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Aerial Ace+:

  • Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Fly:

  • Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Venusaur

Sludge Bomb:

  • Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
  • Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Petal Dance:

  • Move Upgrade

Solar Beam:

  • Cooldown reduced.

Unite Move: Verdant Anger

  • Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Absol

Basic Attack:

  • Bug Fixes

Night Slash:

  • Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Sucker Punch:

  • Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Wigglytuff

The following stats have been increased:

  • Defense, Sp. Def, HP

Double Slap

  • Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
  • Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Sing

  • Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Dazzling Gleam

  • Bug Fixes

Eldegoss

Cotton Guard

  • Cooldown lengthened.
  • HP restoration decreased.

Cotton Spore

  • Cooldown reduced.
  • Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
  • This move’s Defense, Sp. Def increase has been strengthened.

Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash

  • HP restoration decreased.

Cinderace

The following stats have been decreased:

  • Attack

Blaze Kick

  • Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Feint

  • Move Downgrade

Pyro Ball

  • Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Gengar

Basic Attack

  • Bug Fixes

Shadow Ball

  • Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Hex

  • Move Downgrade

Dream Eater

  • Move Upgrade

Zeraora

Spark

  • Bug Fixes

Wild Charge

  • Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
  • Cooldown reduced.

Unite Move: Plasma Gale

  • Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Cramorant

Whirlpool

  • Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Dive

  • Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Machamp

Basic Attack

  • Bug Fixes

Cross Chop

  • Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Close Combat

  • Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Lucario

Power-Up Punch

  • Bug Fixes

Bone Rush

  • Bug Fixes

Greninja

Basic Attack

  • Bug Fixes

Alolan Ninetales

Snow Warning

  • Bug Fixes

