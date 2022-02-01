Pokemon Unite Battle Pass 5 Out Now, Includes Western-Themed Items And More

The Pokemon MOBA, Pokemon Unite, has introduced a new battle pass that includes a range of additional items to unlock, including Wild West-themed outfits.

Battle Pass 5 is out now, and it has 90 levels to progress through by completing missions to earn the rewards. As usual, players can purchase the "premium" pass for real money to get extra content.

There are also bonuses just for logging into Pokemon Unite. Now until February 13, everyone who logs in gets silver badges that can be exchanged for items, like the western-themed Holowear hat for Machamp. Then from February 28-March 14, players can log in to collect gold badges to get even more items.

Additionally, there is a special assignment called Berry Picking with Greedent. Every day until February 20, players will get four random missions, and completing them earns players 20 Aeos coins, along with an allotment of Berries, which can be used to unlock additional cosmetic items.

In other Pokemon news, Nintendo just recently launched Pokemon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch, while Pokemon Go has a Lunar New Year event going on.