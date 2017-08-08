Pokemon Sun And Moon's Giraffe-Necked Exeggutor Becomes A $270 Statue In Japan

One of the more ridiculous-looking Pokemon introduced in recent years is the Alolan version of Exeggutor. The weird egg-tree creature appeared in the first games, but its form in Pokemon Sun and Moon is a bit... stretched. However, in spite of its amusing appearance, the long, gangly, palm tree-like Alolan Exeggutor will be sold as a pricey statue in Japan.

If you have a desire to have Exeggutor looming over you, you can grab the 3.5-foot tall collectible for a cool 29,800 yen, roughly $270. Bandai's promotional materials show the statue essentially playing the role of an office ficus, since it's so tall and tree-like. Check it out below.

There's no word yet on if this giraffe-necked monster will ever make its way to North America, but it'll be released sometime next year in Japan. You can check out more images over at its product page on Bandai's website (first found by Kotaku).

In other Pokemon news, the next installments on the 3DS are Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, which launch on November 17. They also take place in the Alola region, but they feature several new Pokemon and a new story. You can read about one of the new Pokemon here.

(News via Kotaku)