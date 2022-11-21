Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Silly Glitches Have Taken Over The Internet

Gotta catch 'em all.

By on

Comments

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released on November 17, just before last weekend. Almost immediately after players got their hands on the game, the internet became inundated with clips of glitches and bugs ranging from the terrifying to the hilarious.

The glitches include simple modeling issues, improperly rendered animations, and the entire ground dropping out from underneath a player, such as in the clip linked below.

Click To Unmute
  1. How Games Get Sniper Rifles Wrong - Loadout
  2. Wild West Expert Reacts to More Of Red Dead 2
  3. Firearms Expert Reacts To Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)’s Guns PART 2
  4. Best PlayStation Plus Games November 2022
  5. 15 Things I Wish I Knew In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
  6. Scarlet and Violet Lowest Rated Pokémon Gen On Metacritic | GameSpot News
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass - Wave 3 Release Date - Nintendo Switch
  8. MultiVersus - Marvin the Martian Reveal
  9. Need for Speed Unbound - Speed Race Gameplay
  10. ONE PIECE ODYSSEY | Water Seven Gameplay Trailer
  11. Lin × Shadoweave | Simulacrum Showcase | Tower of Fantasy
  12. Battlefield 2042 | Season 3: Escalation – Battle Pass Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Video Review

Innumerable glitches involve riding one of the game's motorcycle Pokemon. Several glitches show the Pokemon disappear entirely, whether in cutscenes or in game. In another glitch, summoning a motorcycle Pokemon grotesquely elongates the player model, giving it hollow white eyes and a hideously broad smile.

Other glitches show game elements passing through the environment or other models. In one video, the player encounters a Magicarp along the edge of a pond. Upon summoning their Pokemon, it falls through the water, disappearing entirely from view.

In this clip from Reddit user masspanick101, the player rides their Pokemon on a shoreline before a cutscene starts. The cutscene shows one man standing in the middle of the frame, looking on while another man walks through him. Silly saxophone music even plays in the background.

A few clips show off low frame rates causing choppy animations, such as a slow-turning windmill. One bizarre bug lets you run faster if you plug in two controllers. The clips above are just a sampling of the absurd things players are finding and experiencing. Despite these issues, the games have generally reviewed well.

Grace Benfell on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)