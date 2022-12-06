Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: How To Evolve Bisharp Into Kingambit

There’s finally a Bisharp evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but the process of getting Kingambit is one of the most specific evolution methods in the new monster catching RPGs. It takes a long time, some luck, and plenty of patience, but at the end of it all, you get a much improved version of Bisharp with the potential to be one of your team’s powerhouse Pokemon. This guide explains how to evolve Bisharp and where to get a Leader’s Crest.

How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit

Bisharp doesn’t use a stone or item to evolve, and leveling up won’t do you any good. Instead, you need to have them hold a Leader’s Crest and defeat three other Bisharp who are also holding a Leader’s Crest. That’s where things get a bit difficult.

Bisharp location and where to find a Leader’s Crest

Wild Bisharp only wander the fields of North Province Area Two. That’s the area east of Glaseado Mountain and north of East Province Area Three, with its flatlands and ruins. However, you’re not looking for just any Bisharp. Only Bisharp that spawn in the center of a group of Pawniard will hold a Leader’s Crest.

The chances of finding such a grouping are variable, but the good news is that any Bisharp surrounded by Pawniard is seemingly guaranteed to have a Leader’s Crest. We haven’t found one without it, at least.

To get the Leader’s Crest, you need to either steal it using Thief or catch the Bisharp in question. After that, make sure to give the Leader’s Crest to the Bisharp you want to evolve--or keep it on the one you caught, if you chose that route. Your next step is defeating three other Bisharp who are holding Leader’s Crests.

Wild Bisharp roam the fields of North Province.

It takes a while, and even longer if the Pokemon don’t actually show up. Since the first Scarlet and Violet patch, I’ve encountered more problems with Pokemon not appearing where they should, so you may need to be more patient than usual.

Is Kingambit worth it?

Yes, if you want an improved Bisharp, Kingambit is definitely worth your time--with one caveat. Kingambit has higher HP, attack, defense, and special defense, but at the cost of substantially reduced speed. The higher stats mean you can make better use of Bisharp’s and Kingambit’s broad range of moves, including X-Scissor, Stone Edge, and Poison Jab, among many others. Just don’t expect to attack first in pretty much any situation.

If you’re looking for some more tips, check out our list of things we wish we knew before starting Scarlet and Violet so you don’t have to make the same mistakes we did. And to get another strong new Paldea Pokemon to your team, have a look at how to evolve Charcadet, whose final form changes depending on which version of Scarlet and Violet you’re playing.