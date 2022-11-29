Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Endgame - What To Do After You Beat The Story

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet changed the Pokemon formula, offering an open world that you were free to explore. While the main story threads offer more than just the traditional journey to becoming champion of the region, the endgame offerings are similar to most other games in the series. You have the opportunity to complete the Pokedex, as well as some other activities. Here's everything you can do after beating the main story in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Compete in the Academy Ace tournament

The biggest post-game activity is the Academy Ace tournament, which has your fellow students, along with some of the faculty members, battle it out in a tournament. Before you can compete in this tournament however, you must complete an "inspection" of the eight gyms in the Paldea region. This consists of returning to each gym to face off against its leader again, except this time they are rocking high-level Pokemon. You will be facing off level 65+ Pokemon and each gym leader will have at least five Pokemon in their team.

Completing all eight gyms will unlock the Academy Ace tournament. The tournament consists of four rounds, which you will need to win consecutively in order to win the tournament, although your Pokemon are automatically healed in between fights. Your opponents in these fights will have level 65+ Pokemon and either five or six Pokemon at their disposal. This tournament is replayable, allowing you to battle to your heart's content.

High level Tera raids and the Herba Mystica

After completing the Academy Ace tournament once, you unlock the ability to take on five-star raids, which offer higher level Pokemon and better rewards. Unfortunately, there is no way to tell from the map what star level a raid is, so you will need to explore to find the five-star raids. After successfully beating the five-star raids 10 times, you will unlock six-star raids, which offer some of the toughest challenges in the game. These appear as black crystals throughout Paldea and offer some exclusive rewards that can only be obtained via these raids, like Ability Patches and Herba Mystica. The five-star and six-star raids are some of the toughest battles in the game, requiring high-level Pokemon and some decent strategy.

Herba Mystica appears in both five-star and six-star raids, but is much more common in six-star raids. Herba Mystica is used to make Shiny sandwiches, which makes it far easier to find shiny Pokemon, which shiny hunters will want a ton of. The Sweet variant of the Herba Mystica can also be given to Mr. Saguaro, the Home Ec teacher, who asks you to bring him some. This only occurs after completing his class and progressing his storyline at the academy.

Catch an additional box legendary Pokemon

By the end of the game your Koraidon/Moraidon will no longer be restricted to just a mount, but you will have access to their battle form as well. Due to their special nature, you cannot put them in a PC box nor can you ride them in battle form and in your party. To avoid this unnecessary headache, you can head back down into Area Zero where the final battle of the game takes place and you can catch the other Koraidon/Moraidon, giving you a duplicate of the box legendary Pokemon that functions like normal.

Catch the four other legendary Pokemon

There are four other Legendary Pokemon, Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, and Chi-Yu, that can be caught in the Paldea region. These dark-type legendaries have been locked in shrines around the region, with eight corresponding stakes locking each one. You need to find all eight to unlock the shrine and face the legendary Pokemon. For the exact locations of each shrine and all the stakes, check out GameSpot's guide.