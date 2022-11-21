Pokemon Scarlet And Violet - All Food Buffs And Picnics Explained

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has players adventure through the vast region of Paldea, where you may occasionally want to stop and have a bite to eat. Eating food can provide some buffs to your gameplay, although the actual effects aren't immediately clear within the game. Here's everything you need to know about food buffs and picnics in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The buffs

There are a large number of buffs available to get from eating food. These buffs seem to last almost indefinitely, not going away until the next time you eat food.

The full list of buffs is:

Egg Power: More likely to find Pokemon Eggs

Catching Power: More Likely catches will succeed

Exp. Point Power: More Exp. Points gained

Item Drop Power: More materials found after battle

Raid Power: More rewards from Tera Raid Battles

Title Power: More likely to find Pokemon with titles

Sparking Power: More likely to find Shiny Pokemon

Humungo Power: More likely to find large Pokemon

Teensy Power: More likely to find small Pokemon

Encounter Power: More likely to find certain types

With the exception of the Egg Power buff, all of these buffs will also come with a listed Pokemon type, so each buff itself only affects that specific type. If you are looking to have better chances of encountering a Charcadet for example, you would want the Encounter Power buff, specially marked for Fire-type Pokemon. Each buff has a level indicator as well, telling you how much of a boost you will get.

Food Vendors

In each town and city found throughout Paldea, you can find restaurants and food cart vendors selling a variety of food for you to consume. All of these dishes come with three buffs and the combinations can be pretty interesting. While you can mark down where you found certain food dishes with certain buffs, the best method for consistent buffs is the picnic feature, where you can make your own sandwiches.

Picnics and sandwiches

You can set up a picnic pretty much anywhere in the open world, as long as you are outside of a town. During a picnic you can play with your Pokemon in your current party or rest, but the big benefit here is the opportunity to sit down and make a sandwich. Of course, before you can really take advantage of this system, you need two other things; sandwich recipes and ingredients.

While the building will match the town its in, the sandwich shop always features a big sandwich logo.

Both of these can be obtained in the many different towns and cities you can find in the Paldea region, as long as you know which two buildings to look for. The first one is the red sandwich shop, which has a massive sandwich logo on the building. Inside you can buy sandwiches to eat like other food vendors, but there is also a man standing next to the counter who will teach you sandwich recipes. He appears to learn new recipes after each gym badge obtained.

The sandwich ingredient shop also maintains its design from town to town.

The second building is the blue-green sandwich ingredient shop that can also be found in most cities. It has the appearance of a deli counter and doesn't have an interior. There you can buy the necessary ingredients to make sandwiches. Each sandwich requires condiments, toppings, and a pick to hold the entire thing together.

Making sandwiches

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will let you make any monstrosity you want, although you won't know what buffs you will recieve.

Once you have the necessary ingredients, head out and set up a picnic. Once you pick your recipe, you will be faced with a sandwich construction mini-game where you need to construct the sandwich. This minigame appears to have zero effect on the quality of the sandwich, as even a custom-made monstrosity where the top bread didn't even stay on top of the sandwich still netted me three stars.

As for making custom sandwiches, you can build a sandwich with whatever ingredients you want, with no real limit on the toppings. This doesn't really seem beneficial however, since each sandwich can only provide three buffs and you won't know what you are getting with the custom sandwich until after consuming it.