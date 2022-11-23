Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - All Class Answers And Rewards
Here's every answer to every question in each subject in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you are the new transfer student at a prestigious academy. While the main crux of the game is the Treasure Hunt, where you are free to explore the region and find your "Treasure," you can return to the academy at any time to take classes to learn new information. If knowledge isn't enough to incentivize you, passing exams will reward you with Exp. items, which can be quite useful. Here's every answer for each class in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
There are seven subjects, Biology, Math, History, Languages, Battle Studies, Home Ec, and Art. Each class consists of three classes followed by a midterm, with three more classes leading into a final. Passing the midterm and final exams offer a variety of rewards, as long as you can answer the questions correctly. There is no punishment for being wrong during class, but passing the midterm requires 3 out of 5 answers correct while the final exam requires 4 out of 5.
Biology
- Class 1: Inside Buildings
- Class 2: Eggs
- Class 3: Inflict the Pokemon with a status condition
- Midterm: 1. ZR, 2. During Picnics In Your Basket (A,2), 3. Walking Around, 4. Giving them a Berry, 5. Gym Badges - 5 Exp. Candies S
- Class 4: B Button
- Class 5: 1 in 4,000
- Class 6: Rotom
- Final Exam: 1. Two, 2. False, 3. No, it won't, 4. 1 in 4,000, 5. False - 5 Exp. Candies M
Math
- Class 1: It's doubled
- Class 2: Eleven
- Class 3: 1 in 24 (about 4%)
- Midterm: 1. Double Damage, 2. Half Damage, 3. Eleven, 4. About 4 Percent, 5. One-and-a-half times as much - 5 Exp. Candies S
- Class 4: Triple Damage
- Class 5: It depends on the situation
- Class 6: 300
- Final Exam: 1. Five, 2. 75, 3. About 12 percent, 4. Triple Damage, 5. 2 - 5 Exp. Candies M
History
- Class 1: Treasure
- Class 2: About two thousand years ago
- Class 3: About eight hundred years ago
- Midterm: 1. The Great Crater of Paldea, 2. Treasure, 3. About 2,000 Years ago, 4. 805 years ago, 5. Knowledge - 5 Exp. Candies S
- Class 4: Wooden planks for writing on
- Class 5: The Area Zero Expedition
- Class 6: Professor Sada
- Final Exam: 1. Area Zero, 2. 805 years ago, 3. A folding fan, 4. Heath, 5. 10 years ago - 5 Exp. Candies M
Languages
- Class 1: Thank you
- Class 2: Delicious
- Class 3: I love you
- Midterm: 1. Thank You, 2. Délicieux, 3. Time to eat, 4. Compliment them, 5. Salvatore - 5 Exp. Candies S
- Class 4: Anger
- Class 5: Sadness
- Class 6: Happiness
- Final Exam: 1. Delicieux, 2. I love you, 3. Anger, 4. Happiness, 5. Salvatore - 5 Exp. Candies M
Battle Studies
- Class 1: Physical and special moves
- Class 2: Heal Up!
- Class 3: Terastallize and attack it
- Midterm: 1. Special, 2. The move's name, 3. Four, 4. Terastallizing and attacking, 5. Fighting - 5 Exp. Candies S
- Class 4: No question
- Class 5: LP
- Class 6: Flat Rules
- Final Exam: 1. Go All Out!, 2. Auto Battles, 3. Exchange materials, 4. Lvl. 50, 5. True - 5 Exp. Candies M
Art
- Class 1: No question
- Class 2: The Grass Type
- Class 3: The Ice Type
- Midterm: 1. Tera Jewel, 2. The Grass type, 3. Hexagon, 4. Medali, 5. There's no correct answer - 5 Exp. Candies S
- Class 4: There is no correct answer
- Class 5: Glaseado's Grasp
- Class 6: You can change their title
- Final Exam: 1. The Treasure Eatery, 2. Surrendering Sunflora, 3. Two, 4. Levincia, 5. False - 5 Exp. Candies M
Home Ec
- Class 1: My choice of fillings and condiments
- Class 2: Items on the ground
- Class 3: It can't use moves
- Midterm: 1. Increasing Speed, 2. Fillings and condiments, 3. Oran Berry, 4. True, 5. False - 5 Exp. Candies S
- Class 4: He should make food with other people
- Class 5: Clean it up
- Class 6: Rotom Phones
- Final Exam: 1. Sparkling Power, 2. It helps hatch strong Pokemon, 3. Make food with others, 4. Pokemon Wash, 5. It doesn't matter - 5 Exp. Candies M
Completing all final exams will reward you 5 Exp. Candies L, but that's not the only final reward you can get.
Other Teacher rewards
There are other rewards you can earn from the various teachers and faculty members at the academy. In order to get these rewards, you will need to advance their story lines by speaking with them on campus, which can be done by using the campus map. These stories are tied to progressing through classes or in some cases finishing the main story missions. Just continuously speak with the teacher's until you get the reward. The teachers will occasionally ask you questions during this, but the answers don't affect the outcome, however some teachers, like Mr. Jacq, will require you to complete tasks, like completing the Pokedex. You may also need to leave the academy and return to gain access to the next conversation.
The rewards are:
- Nurse Miriam (Must complete Victory Road) - 10 Max Revives
- Mr. Jacq (Biology) - Gives rewards for completing certain levels of the Pokedex
- Ms. Tyme (Math) - 50 Rock Tera Shards
- Ms. Raifort (History) - Shrine Locations
- Mr. Savatore (Languages) - Gallarian Meowth
- Mr. Dendra (Battle Studies) - 10 Protein
- Mr. Hassle (Art) - 50 Dragon Tera Shards
- Mr. Saguaro (Home Ec) - Sweet Herba Mystic Quest
- Director Clavell (Must complete Operation Starfall) - Big Nugget
