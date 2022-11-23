Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - All Class Answers And Rewards

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you are the new transfer student at a prestigious academy. While the main crux of the game is the Treasure Hunt, where you are free to explore the region and find your "Treasure," you can return to the academy at any time to take classes to learn new information. If knowledge isn't enough to incentivize you, passing exams will reward you with Exp. items, which can be quite useful. Here's every answer for each class in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

There are seven subjects, Biology, Math, History, Languages, Battle Studies, Home Ec, and Art. Each class consists of three classes followed by a midterm, with three more classes leading into a final. Passing the midterm and final exams offer a variety of rewards, as long as you can answer the questions correctly. There is no punishment for being wrong during class, but passing the midterm requires 3 out of 5 answers correct while the final exam requires 4 out of 5.

Biology

Class 1: Inside Buildings

Class 2: Eggs

Class 3: Inflict the Pokemon with a status condition

Midterm: 1. ZR, 2. During Picnics In Your Basket (A,2), 3. Walking Around, 4. Giving them a Berry, 5. Gym Badges - 5 Exp. Candies S

Class 4: B Button

Class 5: 1 in 4,000

Class 6: Rotom

Final Exam: 1. Two, 2. False, 3. No, it won't, 4. 1 in 4,000, 5. False - 5 Exp. Candies M

Math

Class 1: It's doubled

Class 2: Eleven

Class 3: 1 in 24 (about 4%)

Midterm: 1. Double Damage, 2. Half Damage, 3. Eleven, 4. About 4 Percent, 5. One-and-a-half times as much - 5 Exp. Candies S

Class 4: Triple Damage

Class 5: It depends on the situation

Class 6: 300

Final Exam: 1. Five, 2. 75, 3. About 12 percent, 4. Triple Damage, 5. 2 - 5 Exp. Candies M

History

Class 1: Treasure

Class 2: About two thousand years ago

Class 3: About eight hundred years ago

Midterm: 1. The Great Crater of Paldea, 2. Treasure, 3. About 2,000 Years ago, 4. 805 years ago, 5. Knowledge - 5 Exp. Candies S

Class 4: Wooden planks for writing on

Class 5: The Area Zero Expedition

Class 6: Professor Sada

Final Exam: 1. Area Zero, 2. 805 years ago, 3. A folding fan, 4. Heath, 5. 10 years ago - 5 Exp. Candies M

Languages

Class 1: Thank you

Class 2: Delicious

Class 3: I love you

Midterm: 1. Thank You, 2. Délicieux, 3. Time to eat, 4. Compliment them, 5. Salvatore - 5 Exp. Candies S

Class 4: Anger

Class 5: Sadness

Class 6: Happiness

Final Exam: 1. Delicieux, 2. I love you, 3. Anger, 4. Happiness, 5. Salvatore - 5 Exp. Candies M

Battle Studies

Class 1: Physical and special moves

Class 2: Heal Up!

Class 3: Terastallize and attack it

Midterm: 1. Special, 2. The move's name, 3. Four, 4. Terastallizing and attacking, 5. Fighting - 5 Exp. Candies S

Class 4: No question

Class 5: LP

Class 6: Flat Rules

Final Exam: 1. Go All Out!, 2. Auto Battles, 3. Exchange materials, 4. Lvl. 50, 5. True - 5 Exp. Candies M

Art

Class 1: No question

Class 2: The Grass Type

Class 3: The Ice Type

Midterm: 1. Tera Jewel, 2. The Grass type, 3. Hexagon, 4. Medali, 5. There's no correct answer - 5 Exp. Candies S

Class 4: There is no correct answer

Class 5: Glaseado's Grasp

Class 6: You can change their title

Final Exam: 1. The Treasure Eatery, 2. Surrendering Sunflora, 3. Two, 4. Levincia, 5. False - 5 Exp. Candies M

Home Ec

Class 1: My choice of fillings and condiments

Class 2: Items on the ground

Class 3: It can't use moves

Midterm: 1. Increasing Speed, 2. Fillings and condiments, 3. Oran Berry, 4. True, 5. False - 5 Exp. Candies S

Class 4: He should make food with other people

Class 5: Clean it up

Class 6: Rotom Phones

Final Exam: 1. Sparkling Power, 2. It helps hatch strong Pokemon, 3. Make food with others, 4. Pokemon Wash, 5. It doesn't matter - 5 Exp. Candies M

Completing all final exams will reward you 5 Exp. Candies L, but that's not the only final reward you can get.

Other Teacher rewards

There are other rewards you can earn from the various teachers and faculty members at the academy. In order to get these rewards, you will need to advance their story lines by speaking with them on campus, which can be done by using the campus map. These stories are tied to progressing through classes or in some cases finishing the main story missions. Just continuously speak with the teacher's until you get the reward. The teachers will occasionally ask you questions during this, but the answers don't affect the outcome, however some teachers, like Mr. Jacq, will require you to complete tasks, like completing the Pokedex. You may also need to leave the academy and return to gain access to the next conversation.

The rewards are:

Nurse Miriam (Must complete Victory Road) - 10 Max Revives

Mr. Jacq (Biology) - Gives rewards for completing certain levels of the Pokedex

Ms. Tyme (Math) - 50 Rock Tera Shards

Ms. Raifort (History) - Shrine Locations

Mr. Savatore (Languages) - Gallarian Meowth

Mr. Dendra (Battle Studies) - 10 Protein

Mr. Hassle (Art) - 50 Dragon Tera Shards

Mr. Saguaro (Home Ec) - Sweet Herba Mystic Quest

Director Clavell (Must complete Operation Starfall) - Big Nugget