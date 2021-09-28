Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals New Group Of Noble Pokemon

While Pokemon Legends: Arceus will likely center around the all-powerful legendary Pokemon in its name, the game will also pit players against "Noble" Pokemon. A new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus revealed one of those Pokemon Nobles and the unusual way that players will fight them, along with some updates on how players can spend their time in Jubilife Village.

Noble Pokemon aren't unique in the same way legendary Pokemon are. Rather, they're larger, stronger versions of regular Pokemon that are revered in the area. Today's trailer showed off just one of those Nobles, a new evolution of Scyther named Kleavor. Appropriately sporting axe heads instead of scythes, the Pokemon couldn't be battled outright. Instead, the player will have to calm it down by chucking bags of forest balm at it before sending one of their own Pokemon out.

Once they're done fighting off frenzying Pokemon, players will be able to kick back and relax in Jubilife Village, the game's home base. Aside from crafting items, players can customize their trainer, take photos with their Pokemon, and organize their Pokemon in pastures, the game's low-tech version of the Pokemon Storage System.

Nintendo also gave its Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes some attention today, with a new trailer for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl showing off more features returning from the original games, including the Poketech. This handy device was located on the Nintendo DS' bottom screen and let players quickly access information on their party and inventory. It still has all the same gadgets as it originally did, but now also lets players use HMs like Cut or Dive without going through extra menus or text boxes.

Poffins are also making a return in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, letting players raise their Pokemon's Contest Show stats with sweet treats. These goodies are made with berries players can plant and grow throughout the world at either the Poffin House or Amity Square, a park where players can let their Pokemon stretch their legs.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are set to release on November 19, while Pokemon Legends: Arceus will launch next year, on January 28.